"The ECB has maneuvered itself into a dilemma"

"The ECB has maneuvered itself into a dilemma"

WirtschaftsWoche: Professor Kerber, in the fight against inflation, the ECB is primarily relying on higher interest rates. The ECB’s balance sheet, on the other hand, is still very inflated. At around 7.2 trillion euros, it is six times larger than before the 2008 financial crisis. How does that fit together?
Markus C. Kerber: The ECB is stuck in a dilemma that it has maneuvered itself into. With the bond purchases, with which it wanted to avert an allegedly impending deflation from 2015, it flooded the banking sector with central bank money. In addition to raising interest rates, to beat inflation, the ECB would have to drain banks of liquidity and shrink their balance sheets. So far, however, this has only been done in homeopathic doses, for example by the ECB not renewing the extensive money lending transactions with commercial banks when they expire. Since July, the ECB has also refrained from using the repayment inflows from securities that it acquired as part of its APP purchase program to buy new securities. However, this is not enough to reduce the balance sheet to the required extent and with the required speed. Especially since the ECB is pumping new liquidity into the banking system elsewhere.

