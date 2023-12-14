The ECB leaves rates unchanged. And she warns: “A rate cut has not been discussed, it is not the time to lower our guard on inflation”

MILANO – The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged. The rate on main refinancing remains unchanged at 4.50%, that on deposits at 4%, and that on marginal loans at 4.75%. It is the second consecutive pause in the cycle of increases that began in July 2022. Frankfurt is moving in the wake of the Fed, but unlike the US central bank it is not evaluating possible reductions. “We didn’t talk about cutting rates at all”: the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, said this at the end of the Governing Council meeting.

No surprises therefore from today’s meeting of the Governing Council even if in its note Frankfurt highlighted how “inflation, despite having decreased in recent months, will probably return to record a temporary increase in the short term”.

Fed leaves rates unchanged, but three cuts in 2024 by our correspondent Paolo Mastrolilli 13 December 2023

The new inflation estimates

“According to the latest projections for the euro area – adds the ECB – it should gradually reduce over the next year, and then move closer to the Governing Council’s objective of 2% in 2025. Overall, experts expect that the Overall inflation will average 5.4% in 2023, 2.7% in 2024, 2.1% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026. Compared to the September financial year, the the projections for 2023 and especially for 2024 are downward.”

“Now is not the time to let our guard down on inflation”

Speaking about inflation, Lagarde said: “Should we lower our guard? We asked ourselves. No, we absolutely shouldn’t”, she added, explaining that the ECB remains “dependent on data” and that more data is needed on underlying inflation than they will arrive in the next few months, because there is a component that is struggling to decline