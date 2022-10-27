Home Business The ECB puts the turbo on the BTPs, while Piazza Affari makes a poker of increases
Positive Thursday for Piazza Affari which extends the streak of consecutive positive sessions to four. The quarterly rates and the new rate hike decreed by the ECB set the pace for the market. In closing, the Ftse Mib gained 0.90% to 22,590 points.

As expected, the ECB today raised rates by 75 basis points. Although the European central bank said it expects to raise interest rates further, the tones have been slightly less aggressive and this has reduced expectations for rate hikes in the future, with the market pricing in a peak in the 2.65 area. % next year, compared to nearly 3% before the ECB’s announcement. In detail, from the release of the ECB, with reference to future rate hikes, the phrase “for various other meetings” has been eliminated. Christine Lagarde remarked that with this third hike “substantial progress has been made in removing monetary accommodation” and that the size of future hikes will be decided from time to time. Post-ECB purchases of euro area government bonds took off, with BTPs outperforming their peers.

The effect of a less aggressive ECB than expected was felt above all in the utility sector with Enel (+ 3.12%), Terna (+ 2.44%) and Hera (+ 5.09%) which were among the best performers of the day.

Among the big names in Piazza Affari, on the other hand, there were strong bearish reactions by STM (-6.96%) and Moncler (-4.21%) to the results of the third quarter. On the other hand, Saipem rose sharply (+ 15.69%) which reported quarterly revenues of 2.856 billion and adj net profit of 7 million, both better than expected (consensus indicated quarterly revenues of 2.296 billion and an adj loss of 73 mln). Saipem also revised the 2022 guidance upwards.

Finally, Campari did not move much (-0.07%) despite the 3rd quarter accounts above analysts’ estimates with revenues of 2 billion in 9 months and + 40.8% of profit thanks also to the exchange rate effect.

