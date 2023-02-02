The ECB today announced a new interest rate hike of 50 basis points. Interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility consequently rise to 3%, 3.25% and 2.50% respectively. In the communiqué at the end of the summit, the Governing Council announced that rates would be raised by a further 50 basis points in March, “to then evaluate the subsequent evolution of its monetary policy”. “Keeping interest rates at restrictive levels – explains the press release – will decrease inflation over time by curbing demand and will also protect against the risk of a persistent increase in inflation expectations. In any case, also in the future the Governing Council’s decisions on key rates will be data-driven and reflect an approach whereby these decisions are made on a case-by-case basis at each meeting.”

The Governing Council also decided on the modalities for reducing the stocks of securities held by the Eurosystem under the Asset Purchase Program (App). As communicated in December, the pace of this reduction will average €15 billion per month from the beginning of March to the end of June 2023 and will then be determined over time. “The partial reinvestments will be conducted substantially in line with current practice – the press release explains -. In particular, the remaining reinvestments will be distributed in proportion to the portion of repayments in the individual components of the Paa and, in the framework of the purchase program for the sector (PSPP), in proportion to the redemption rate for each country and for the various national and supranational issuers.As part of the Eurosystem’s purchases of corporate bonds, the remaining reinvestments will be oriented more towards issuers with better performance from the point of view Without prejudice to the ECB’s objective of price stability, this approach will support the gradual decarbonisation of the Eurosystem’s corporate bond stocks, in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement”.