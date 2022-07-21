Normalization began with a surprise. And Christine Lagarde opted to agree with the Northern Front. The European Central Bank launches its first interest rate hike in eleven years, plus 50 basis points instead of the 25 expected on the eve, but finds itself more split than ever. Not at the level of communication with the financial markets, which were asking for a more aggressive attitude, but internally. Also in the light of the recent Italian political crisis, another element of destabilization.

The return to normality, that is to say the exit of negative interest rates, is a reality. But faster than all financial analysts predicted. The more persistent price flares than expected, the war in Ukraine, and the Italian political crisis are undermining the certainties of various business houses. Which, like Bridgewater, have bet directly against the eurozone. And on Italy in particular, in the light of the latest events. One of the very few who grasped the trend of the dominant sentiment on the ECB board was Frederik Ducrozet, Pictet’s head of macroeconomic research, who predicted an uncertain trend for this meeting. That meant a higher than expected increase, so 50 basis points instead of 25, and a serious discussion for 75 basis points in September.

To worsen the situation, inflation expectations, worse than expected. “The Governing Council considered it appropriate to take a broader first step in the process of normalizing official rates than reported at the previous meeting,” said Frankfurt. This decision is based “on the Governing Council’s updated assessment of inflation risks and on the enhanced support provided by the Transmission Protection Instrument (the anti-spread shield) for the effective transmission of monetary policy”. It will also “support the return of inflation to the Governing Council’s medium-term target” by strengthening “the anchoring of inflation expectations and ensuring that demand conditions adjust to meet the medium-term inflation target.” In other words, inflation is currently unanchored from expectations. That is, it is out of the control of the ECB’s monetary policy.

It will take time to bring consumer prices back to normal levels, ie around 2%. And to do so, as a senior member of the ECB points out, “it will take longer than expected”. In other words, it is possible that you will arrive at a speeding up of the return to normal. How? Going to raise the rates for all the next Eurotower meetings between now and the end of the year, with a precise sequence. So, 75 basis points in September, and then half a percentage point in the next two meetings. Waiting for new price data.

What is certain is that the high uncertainty on the scenario is a disturbing element. As Jason Simpson, manager of State Street Global Advisors points out, the biggest unknowns are on the anti-spread shield. “The desire to contain bond spreads is justified by the fact that a strong disturbance in the bond market could compromise the ECB’s ability to control monetary conditions”. Having said that, he explains, “concentrating bond purchases on certain countries makes the ECB liable to all sorts of legal challenges”. It is one thing, Simpson observes, “to propose a tool to counter what the ECB considered an” unjustified “widening of risk spreads, while it is quite another story to be perceived as opposed to the fact that the markets add a legitimate risk premium to Italian bonds “. The ball is therefore in the Italian field.

Now the question is how to protect the eurozone. And the most vulnerable countries, such as Italy. And the ECB has already thought of an instrument. In any case, he explained, “the flexibility in the reinvestment of maturing redemptions in the portfolio of the pandemic emergency purchase program (Pepp) remains the first line of defense to counter the risks to the transmission mechanism connected to the pandemic”. And with the negative externalities of the war in Ukraine.