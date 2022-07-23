Home Business The ECB raises rates, here’s how the mortgage payments change
The ECB raises rates, here’s how the mortgage payments change

The ECB raises rates, here’s how the mortgage payments change

MILANO – The increase in the cost of money decided by the ECB will work like a stone in a pond: with concentric circles, it will reach all the other interest rates with varying intensity, making them move in the same direction. Also affecting the most loved investment by Italians and the most common source of debt: the home loan. According to Fabi data, from 2019 to last May, mortgage loans grew by 9%, reaching 417 billion.

