The ECB raises rates, the expert: “New increase in July, here’s where to invest”

The ECB raises rates by 25 basis points. The analyst: “Here’s where to invest”

“Today’s rather expected move, which does not frighten the markets, but which does not guarantee a reduction of inflation”. Antonio Tognoli, Head of Macro Analysis and Communication at Corporate Family Office (a company that offers investment services), thus comments on the 25 basis point rate hike by the Bce happened today.

“In the short term”, explains the analyst, “this rise should cause a general macroeconomic slowdown. For industries, the next quarter will still be defined by growth, albeit less marked than in the previous period. From next semester, on the other hand, this slowdown will be felt in a decidedly more significant way”.

“The real question – he continues – is whether there will be others get up. I personally believe there will be at least one more between June and July. If not even two. It depends, of course, on the trend of inflation which, compared to the last rate hike on 22 March 2023, does not seem to show signs of a reduction”.

The fact that less money circulates, for Tognoli, “doesn’t necessarily lead to a drop in inflation. In fact, if you don’t give credit to companies, the Bce he can stimulate the economy as much as he wants, but inflation will still not come down”.

