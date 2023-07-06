the economic crisis and the return of authoritarianism

The leaders of the European Council approved the conclusions on “External relations and the Eastern Mediterranean”, in which theagreement under negotiation with Tunisia it was considered a model to be followed in the future with other partners in the region. However, it is evident that the effort of the 27 governments materializes once again a massive funding aimed at the “external dimension” of migration. In the overall framework of the agreement there will be 105 million euros for border control, search and rescue operations at sea and the repatriation of migrants in the country, however no human rights protection mechanism will be implemented by the European institutions.

In January 2011, the Tunisian population rebelled against a dictatorial regime, starting a process of democratic transition and adopting a new constitution. The fragility of the new democratic institutions, the pandemic and a protracted economic crisis have created a favorable context for the centralization of President Kaïs Saïed, who invoked article 80 of the Constitution to assume emergency powers. Saïed therefore continued the centralization of powers by dissolving the Superior Council of the Judiciary, the Parliamentary Assembly, adopting a new constitution and persecuting the opposition.

The debt crisis in Tunisia

Despite the promises of an open, democratic and competitive society, the economic crisis began to worsen in 2015a due to the combination of the collapse of Ben Ali’s authoritarian dirigiste state, the consequent rise in inflation – today at 10% – and the implementation of austerity economic policies requested by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in exchange for two large loans. The investments and loans on which the country’s economy depends are largely financed by the IMF, and so far have not helped to revive the economy, conversely flowing into welfare programs in the productive and agricultural sectors and inducing a surge in public debt. The country is also bound to repayments of foreign loans maturing by the end of the year and without the unblocking of the agreement with the IMF – which provides for 2 billion in aid in exchange for extensive tax conditions – it would be extremely difficult for Tunisia to access the international debt market, given that the rating agencies have declared the possibility of default.

The role of Italy in the negotiations

The democratic regression and the debt crisis in Tunisia are transformed for the countries of the southern neighborhood into a direct burden of migration dynamics and risks related to commercial interconnections and, placed in a broader context, the instability of the region creates conditions of insecurity humanitarian at the gates of Europe. Tunisia is in fact a crucial transit country for the Central Mediterranean migratory route from Sub-Saharan Africa, which is joined by the flow of Tunisian citizens fleeing the recent economic crisis. The country became the main transit route to Italy in 2022. United Nations data, updated to April 2023, indicate that since the beginning of the year, 57% of migrants and refugees embarked for Italy via the Mediterranean – around 24,000 – have left from Tunisia. The increase in the number of people crossing the sea is conditioned by the mild climate since the beginning of the year and by the need to undertake the journey from Tunisia rather than from Libya, which is better equipped by Italy with funds and equipment for rejections.

It follows an imperative and repeated choice of the Italian government, supported by Paris and Brussels, to focus the strategy on a credit line to prevent the country’s economic and social collapse, also perpetuating border externalization policies through loans and rapid repatriation agreements . In this vein, the latest “Memorandum of Understanding” on development cooperation, signed in 2021 under former minister Lamorgese, provided for financial support of 200 million euros to the Tunisian government by 2023.

To date, Italy is insistently negotiating to disburse resources, in particular IMF funds, allowing Tunis to ‘flexibly adopt’ the required conditionalities. The joint efforts of the leaders of Italy, the Netherlands and the European Commission, in Tunis for talks on a migration agreement with the Tunisian delegation, conclude with a statement of cooperation on energy – the project for the electricity inter-connector between Italy and Tunisia, whose laying will be handled by the Italian Terna – and a financial promise of 150 million to be disbursed immediately, out of the total of one billion granted, by the Union.

Political repression and demagogic strategies

The recent agreement announced by the Council with Tunisia represents the latest initiative, in the wake of externalization financing, aimed at managing migratory flows from foreign countries. This agreement, which will soon be signed, is part of a broad agreement that provides for funding of 105 million euros for border control, search and rescue operations at sea and the repatriation of migrants in the country.

The Italian government is therefore engaged in a political race to implement the safety borders, a position shared by other European countries. Among these, France adopts a similar line and, while President Macron announces an additional 25 million for a ‘common defense of borders’ during the summit with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Paris. The intention of Western governments is therefore to bind aid in exchange for a greater effort by Tunis to block departures, reiterating policies already adopted in Libya and without any consideration for human rights, nor sanctions for the internal repression of political freedoms.

The Tunisian interlocutor gave priority to the speech on the country’s sovereignty, arguing that the third IMF rescue package, with its austerity measures, will not provide long-term guarantees for the Tunisian economy, aggravating social unrest. Saïed, whose support is crucial for any European Union agreement aimed at containing immigration, has also repeatedly reiterated that Tunisia will not be Europe’s border guard, asking the European delegation for a humanitarian and collective intervention. These words contrast sharply with Saïed’s position in a recent demagogic speech, in which he fomented racist abuses against black African migrants in Tunisia by invoking the theory of the “great replacement”, a plot to change the demographic composition of Tunisia through non-Arab ethnicities.

The intention of the European governments is therefore to bind aid in exchange for a greater effort by Tunis to block departures, reiterating policies already adopted in Libya and without any consideration for human rights, nor sanctions for the internal repression of political freedoms. However, not making the mistakes of the past will prove difficult for the EU, given the complexity of monitoring funding, both due to the different budget lines to which they are assigned, and due to the lack of effective monitoring of how they are used.

Seeking to favor Western support, wavering due to the centralization of power and the increasingly illiberal profile of the politician, Saïed has long maintained an ideological ambiguity. In recent months, however, the president seems to be embracing a political position that several analysts have defined as an “anti-colonial” ideology, opening up the possibility of a geopolitical re-orientation and towards a debt financing agreement from the BRICS.

Cover photo EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

