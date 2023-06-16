The economic crisis intensifies, the central bank cuts key interest rates again Scholars: China has entered the stage of national debt repayment | Chinese economy | youth unemployment rate | interest rate cut | deflation

China‘s economy continues to slow, with industrial output growing by only 3.5% year-on-year in May, and domestic and foreign demand sluggish. Meanwhile, the PBoC cut the standing lending facility rate (SLF) by another 10 basis points to stimulate liquidity and overall credit. However, scholars believe that China‘s economic situation is not optimistic.

China‘s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on the 15th that industrial output rose 3.5% year-on-year in May, down from 5.6% year-on-year growth in April. In May, the value added of industry increased by only 0.6% month-on-month.

Retail sales, a key gauge of consumer confidence, rose 12.7%, below expectations for a 13.6% increase and a sharp slowdown from 18.4% in April. Total retail sales of consumer goods rose just 0.4% month-on-month in May, suggesting that the surge in consumer spending in China after the loosening of anti-epidemic controls is starting to fade.

Meanwhile, real estate investment fell in May at the fastest pace since at least 2001, down 21.5% from a year earlier. Real estate investment plunged 7.2%. From January to May this year, the floor area of ​​new housing starts decreased by 22.6% year-on-year, compared with the 21.2% decline in the first four months of this year, the rate of decline accelerated.

China‘s economy remains weighed down by a prolonged downturn in the property market.

Moreover, the trade data released by the CCP a few days ago shows that China‘s imports and exports are declining.

The economic downturn has led to rising unemployment. The surveyed national unemployment rate held at 5.2% in May, while the youth unemployment rate jumped to a record 20.8%. According to a spokesman for the Bureau of Statistics, more than 6 million young people aged 16-24 are currently looking for work. Economists expect youth unemployment could worsen as millions of recent graduates walk out of school in July.

Factories in China are struggling right now. Reuters quoted a human rights group and economist as saying that strikes at Chinese factories have soared to a seven-year high and are expected to become more frequent.

All of the above shows that China‘s economic rebound lost momentum in the second quarter.

In order to save the weak economy, the Central Bank of China launched a 2 billion yuan 7-day reverse repurchase operation on the 13th, and the winning bid rate fell by 10 basis points (BP) to 1.9%. This is the first time the central bank has lowered short-term loans since August last year. interest rate.

On the same day, the central bank also lowered the interest rate on loans provided through the emergency lending mechanism of commercial banks, and cut the interest rate of the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) by 10 basis points, among which the overnight period, 7-day period and 1-month period were lowered to 2.75% and 2.90% respectively. % and 3.25%.

Historian, current commentator, and professor of Feitian University, Dr. Zhang Tianliang, said in his self-media channel “Daybreak” that China has now entered the stage of national debt repayment, and income is basically used to repay debts, rather than consumption and investment. Therefore, the continuous reduction of interest rates by the CCP will not stimulate credit growth, but may trigger the depreciation of the renminbi.

Zhang Tianliang said, “According to the data given by the Bank for International Settlements, in September last year, China‘s total non-financial sector credit reached 49.9 trillion US dollars, accounting for 295% of China‘s GDP. The US national debt is only 31 trillion. , about 150% of GDP.”

“The CCP uses various methods to stimulate consumption and credit, but China‘s overall credit level is declining, which means that companies, the government, and the private sector are all repaying debt and deleveraging. The reason for this is because they have no confidence in the economy and do not Dare to consume, even if the CCP lowers interest rates, it will not change the determination of consumers to try to deleverage. When everyone does not buy things, production will be unnecessary, and factories will lay off a large number of workers. Unemployment will cause residents to have no income. Not to mention spending money, forming a vicious circle.”

Zhang Tianliang believes that in the context of international inflation, continuous interest rate cuts will further harm the Chinese economy.

“The U.S. dollar is raising interest rates now, while the CCP is cutting interest rates. The bigger the difference between the two interest rates, the market will sell a lot of renminbi, which will lead to the devaluation of the people.”

Furthermore, due to the CCP’s recent efforts to promote the use of RMB settlements, but due to the poor credit of RMB. Therefore, many countries will sell a lot of RMB after they get it, and exchange it for US dollars.

“When there are too many offshore renminbi, the exchange rate of foreign renminbi will be manipulated. And when the exchange rate difference between the offshore renminbi and the domestic renminbi is large, it will affect the domestic renminbi.”

“When all countries in the world are raising interest rates to deal with inflation, the CCP is cutting interest rates, which will lead to deflation and affect the economy.” stability.”

Foreign media believe that China‘s central bank has successively cut key lending rates, indicating that Beijing is very disturbed by the weak recovery, and China‘s economic recovery is in danger.

Editor in charge: Lin Li

All rights reserved by Sound of Hope, without the written permission of Sound of Hope, no reprinting is allowed, and offenders will be prosecuted.