The economic “report card” for the first quarter will be released soon. The GDP growth rate is expected to be about 4% better than expected.

China Net Finance, April 17th (Reporter Wang Qingyu) The National Bureau of Statistics will hold a press conference on the operation of the national economy in the first quarter of 2023 tomorrow (18th), releasing the first quarter GDP growth rate, fixed asset investment, real estate development investment, Economic data such as total retail sales of social consumer goods.

All walks of life are more concerned about the recovery of economic operation and the follow-up support policies. Economists predict that the year-on-year GDP growth rate in the first quarter is expected to reach about 4%, and the optimistic forecast is close to 5%, which will reduce the difficulty of achieving the annual growth target. The growth rate of a number of economic indicators is expected to further accelerate, and the endogenous momentum will rebound after the impact of the epidemic subsides significantly.

The rebound is better than expected, GDP is expected to rebound significantly

Regarding the GDP forecast for the first quarter, Ding Shuang, Chief Economist for Greater China at Standard Chartered Bank, believes that the possibility of annual GDP growth exceeding expectations has increased. Ding Shuang said that under the dual effects of economic restart, domestic demand recovery and low base, GDP year-on-year growth is expected to rebound significantly, and the growth forecast for the first quarter was raised from 3.5% year-on-year to 4.9%.

Bian Quanshui, chief macro analyst of Western Securities, said that the industrial added value from January to February increased by 2.4% year-on-year, and the service industry production index increased by 5.5% year-on-year. In March, the manufacturing PMI remained at a high level, and the non-manufacturing PMI continued to rise. Combined with the low base in the same period last year, the year-on-year economic growth rate may further accelerate. Overall, the economic recovery since the beginning of the year has been better than expected. The year-on-year GDP growth rate in the first quarter may be higher than expected, and it is expected to achieve a growth rate of around 3.4% to 4%.

The situation of foreign trade data is improving month by month

In March this year, China‘s total import and export value was 3.71 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 15.5%. Among them, exports were 2.15 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 23.4%; imports were 1.55 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.1%; the trade surplus was 601.01 billion yuan.

Lu Daliang, spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs and director of the Statistics and Analysis Department, said that in January this year, affected by the Spring Festival holiday, imports and exports fell by 7%; in February, it quickly “turned from negative to positive”, with an increase of 8% in that month, and the year-on-year growth rate in March increased. to 15.5%, showing a positive trend month by month. The overall growth rate in the first quarter was 4.8%, 2.6 percentage points higher than that in the fourth quarter of last year, and the start was stable and positive.

In recent years, the global emphasis on new energy and green and low-carbon fields has gradually increased, and the strong demand in the international market has also driven the growth of my country’s green and low-carbon product exports. In the first quarter, my country’s total exports of electric passenger vehicles, lithium batteries, and solar batteries (“three new types”) totaled 264.69 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 66.9%, accounting for a year-on-year increase of 1.7 percentage points to 4.7%. Wang Qing, Chief Macro Analyst of Dongfang Jincheng, said that the current driving force of new export momentum is obvious. Among them, compared with the beginning of the year, the export volume and price of electric passenger vehicles in March showed a situation of rising, reflecting the obvious role of the transformation and upgrading of the domestic manufacturing industry in promoting exports.

M2 growth rate continues to remain high

At the end of March, the balance of broad money (M2) was 281.46 trillion yuan, an increase of 12.7% year-on-year. An increase of 2.27 trillion yuan. Preliminary statistics show that in the first quarter, the cumulative increase in social financing scale was 14.53 trillion yuan, 2.47 trillion yuan more than the same period last year.

“The growth rate of M2 continues to remain high. The main reason is that with the support of factors such as demand recovery and RRR cuts, the scale of loans has reached a new high, and the fiscal front has made efforts to increase money supply, and banks’ money creation capabilities have increased.” Merchants Union Financial Chief Executive Researcher Dong Ximiao said that this shows that the prudent monetary policy is precise and powerful, the market liquidity is relatively abundant, and financial support for the real economy is relatively strong.

Liang Si, a researcher at the Bank of China Research Institute, believes that overall, since the beginning of the year, as economic activities have gradually returned to the right track, enterprises have resumed work and production at a faster pace, and capital demand has steadily picked up, driving financial data to continue to strengthen in the first quarter. Looking forward to the second quarter, with the steady economic development, the capital demand of the real economy is expected to remain strong. But what needs to be paid attention to is that residents’ consumption motivation is still weak. In the future, policy measures should be actively optimized to effectively boost residents’ willingness to consume and accelerate economic recovery.

Manufacturing PMI drops somewhat

In March, China‘s manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) was 51.9%, the non-manufacturing business activity index and the comprehensive PMI output index were 58.2% and 57.0% respectively. The three major indexes were in the expansion range for three consecutive months. Stabilize and recover momentum. Affected by factors such as the high base last month, the manufacturing PMI fell by 0.7 percentage points in March, and the level of prosperity remained at the second-highest level in the past two years. Among the 21 industries surveyed, the PMIs of 13 industries were higher than the previous month.

Zhou Maohua, a macro researcher at the Financial Market Department of Everbright Bank, believes that, from a trend point of view, domestic manufacturing orders continue to expand, production and business activity expectations continue to be above the line of prosperity and decline, and raw material distribution efficiency continues to improve, reflecting the recovery of market demand and the continued improvement of the supply chain. They remain optimistic about their business prospects, which indicates that the manufacturing industry will continue to expand.

“On the whole, in the first quarter, the epidemic factors that had a greater impact on economic operations have significantly subsided, my country’s manufacturing industry has rebounded rapidly, economic operations have accelerated self-repair, and gradually returned to a stable and orderly operation track. It is worth noting that the international external environment It is still complicated, there are many uncertainties in the recovery of exports, and tapping the growth potential of domestic demand is crucial to maintaining economic stability and improvement.” Wen Tao, an expert at the China Logistics Information Center, said.

Prices continue to run smoothly

In March, the national consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.7% year-on-year and fell by 0.3% month-on-month; the producer price index (PPI) fell by 2.5% year-on-year and was flat month-on-month. On average in the first quarter, CPI rose by 1.3% year-on-year, and PPI fell by 1.6% year-on-year.

Pang Ming, Chief Economist and Research Director of Jones Lang LaSalle Greater China, believes that the CPI growth rate and the core CPI growth rate remain moderate, indicating that the domestic supply of goods and services is sufficient, and the supply of major consumer goods is sufficient, which will not affect the overall moderate and stable price level. To control the trend, the relatively limited inflationary pressure will still not constrain macro policies such as monetary policy.

“But the data also shows that domestic demand is still in the stage of stabilization and recovery, and the recovery momentum needs to be further strengthened.” Pang Ming believes that policies need to continue to increase efforts to expand domestic demand, give priority to recovery and expansion of consumption, and effectively drive social investment. High-quality supply creates effective demand.

Guo Liyan, director of the Comprehensive Situation Research Office of the China Academy of Macroeconomics, said that looking forward to the whole year, my country’s industrial and agricultural products and services will be in sufficient supply, production and sales will be smoothly connected, the market will be in good order, and the overall economic recovery will gradually appear in prices. The overall operation is within a reasonable range.

Laying a solid foundation for economic recovery

Guo Chunli, director of the Economic Research Institute of the China Academy of Macroeconomics, said that although the current economic operation has shown a trend of stabilization and recovery as a whole, it must also be recognized that the external environment is becoming more complex, demand is still insufficient, and the foundation for economic recovery is not yet solid. In the next step, we must adhere to the principle of stability and seek progress while maintaining stability. Starting from improving social psychological expectations and boosting confidence in development, we will increase macro-policy regulation and control, strengthen coordination and cooperation of various policies, effectively prevent and resolve major risks, and promote the overall improvement of economic operation. , to achieve an effective improvement in quality and a reasonable increase in quantity.

Zhang Liqun, a researcher at the Development Research Center of the State Council, said that judging from the current economic data and high-frequency data, residents’ consumption has picked up, infrastructure investment has strengthened, government investment has further enhanced the role of driving social investment, and business confidence has gradually recovered.

“Overall, China‘s economy got off to a good start in the first quarter of this year. However, some difficulties in economic development have accumulated over a long period of time, and the impact of the epidemic will take time to recover. Therefore, to consolidate the foundation for economic recovery, We still need to make great efforts, especially in coping with the triple pressure, focusing on expanding domestic demand, and doing a good job in ensuring supply and stabilizing prices, etc., we must further strengthen our efforts and see real results.”

