The economist Galli: “The birth rate does not depend on income, it is better to invest in welfare and kindergartens”

ROME. The tax incentives on the birth rate being studied by the government risk turning out to be very burdensome for the public coffers at best, even useless at worst. “The idea of ​​solving the public debt problem with such a measure is at least dubious,” observes Giampaolo Galli, director of the Observatory of Italian Public Accounts. “In addition to having a long-term return, investing in the birth rate is risky and has an uncertain return,” he continues. “Rather, we need to invest in welfare to allow women and families in general to make free choices regarding their children”.

Professor, what are the reasons for your perplexity?

«I would suggest that the government consult the numerous studies carried out on the relationship between the number of children and disposable income. As Observatory of Public Accounts, we recently carried out an analysis in this regard using data from the Bank of Italy: in Italy, age and education being equal, we did not find any correlation between income and fertility. In other words, economic availability does not seem to have an effect on the number of children per family».

How come?

«Demography generally tends to make us notice that as the well-being of nations increases, the birth rate typically decreases. And viceversa. This is demonstrated on the one hand by the growth of the population in the poorest countries of Africa and on the other by the demographic decline under way in various European countries».

However, the demographic curve in Italy is in steeper descent than in Germany or Scandinavia. Are you sure it’s not an income issue?

«In the countries of the North the birth rate is higher because they have better welfare. The literature is unanimous in the belief that in rich countries the number of children depends on the number of support instruments, public or private, which allow parents to reconcile their working life with family life».

So?

«We need kindergartens, full-time elementary schools and public structures that welcome children during the long summer holidays. It would certainly be a less expensive investment».

Why?

«Given that we will have to wait for the complete proposal, the title “no taxes for those who have children” or “110% model” suggests very high costs. The circulated estimates of one billion seem unrealistic to me, unless we want to limit the reduction of taxes to the less well-off classes, for whom income can really become an obstacle to the decision to bring more children into the world. However, such a limitation would respond to principles of fiscal fairness”.

Could this affect debt sustainability?

«By reducing the number of beneficiaries, the effect would certainly be minimal. In any case, even if the tax incentive is applied to all functions, the investment in the birth rate would bear fruit in the long term. It would work in 20, 30 or 40 years when today’s children will be of working age. The problem of our public debt, on the other hand, is urgent and pressing”.

Would immigration, on the other hand, have short-term benefits on public finances?

«The general answer is yes, but it is also generic: the amount of the benefit depends on the skills of the people arriving in Italy. If with the flows decrees it were possible not only to increase immigration but also in some way to direct it, the effect on productivity and debt sustainability would be immediate».