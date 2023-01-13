ROME. What happens to Italian industry? For the third consecutive month, production takes a step back from the previous one. Small, but significant: -0.3 percent. The slowdown is heavy especially on an annual basis: -3.7 percent. The data comes at a delicate moment, with a troubled maneuver that has just been approved, with the high price of petrol agitating the government and the ECB not at all determined to let go of its grip on interest rates. According to Istat data, what suffers the most is production in the energy field, which marks -4.5% on a monthly basis and -16.2% on an annual basis. It is in this context that Giorgia Meloni met the governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco. At the center of the summit, the country’s economic situation. Government sources define the meeting as “cordial” and explain that “the issue of Italy’s growth prospects and the macroeconomic scenarios expected for this year was addressed”. Moreover, on Monday 16 January, at 10.30, Bankitalia will publish on its website the new Survey on inflation and growth expectations for the 4th quarter of 2022. The study in question was conducted between 22 November and 14 December last year in the Italian industrial and service companies with at least 50 employees.

From the last photograph, taken by Istat, it emerged that the decline was recorded in particular in the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air, with a decrease of 4.5% on a monthly basis and of 17.1% on a monthly basis. annual. Also on an annual basis, the sectors of economic activity that recorded positive changes include the manufacture of means of transport and the manufacture of computers and electronic products (+7.3% for both sectors), the production of pharmaceutical base and pharmaceutical preparations (+6.4%) and the manufacture of other machinery and equipment (+2.4%).

These are numbers that worry consumer associations: “The specter of recession is looming,” says Massimiliano Dona of the Unc. «We need a change in the government’s economic policy. The executive is right in maintaining that it is necessary to focus on growth, because only if wealth is created can it then be redistributed, but to restart growth it is necessary to restore spending capacity to households. In fact, only if consumption takes off can companies return to full production, otherwise they will not have orders. Consumption represents 60% of GDP. The fact that according to today’s data it is consumer goods that are collapsing the most compared to October, after energy, must be an alarm bell for the government. If consumers don’t buy, businesses don’t produce. It’s elementary.”

It is an unknown factor that is also around investment banks. Mediobanca, in a report, speaks of a possible “slight recession” and of a country which, at the European level, is “penalized by less energy independence”. In this context, “rampant inflation” can dampen consumption. For Italy, the analysts of the investment bank write, there is a “limited room for manoeuvre” and the “execution of the Pnrr” is fundamental. A situation of more or less generalized difficulty and which also sees other big names in trouble. Germany, which has always been considered the driving force of Europe, closed 2022 with a 1.9% increase in GDP compared to the previous year, but the German economy was in stagnation in the fourth quarter of the year, with growth zero.