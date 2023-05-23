The economy in Germany is tipping: Now a recession is looming

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

S&P index for German industry collapses

Germany is now facing a landmark week. Important economic data provide information about the mood in companies and consumers as well as the assessment of economists. The much-noticed S&P Purchasing Managers’ Index on Tuesday painted a picture of a divided German economy. The index value for the industry collapsed more than expected to its worst level in six months. The services index rose to a 15-month high, also pulling the overall index higher.

The business climate of the Ifo Institute follows this Wednesday, probably the most important economic indicator for Germany. Also on Wednesday, the Bundesbank gives an assessment of the economy in its monthly report. On Thursday, the Society for Consumer Research will publish the GfK Consumer Confidence. And the Federal Statistical Office officially announces whether the recession has already begun in Germany.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

read too Overview: All forecasts for the economy and GDP in Germany at a glance

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

“One reason for the decline in the sentiment indicator is the expectation that the ECB will raise interest rates even more,” commented ZEW President Achim Wambach. The German economy is in danger of slipping into a recession.

The stubborn one also puts pressure on the mood Inflation. In Germany it fell slightly to 7.2 percent in April. That’s still a high level. The decline since October’s peak of 8.8 percent is slower than expected. After all, prices at upstream economic levels such as importers, manufacturers and wholesalers have risen much more slowly and are falling in some cases. Nevertheless, the European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to raise interest rates again in June. It is aiming for an inflation rate of two percent.

read too These 4 charts give hope that inflation in Germany will drop soon

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

S&P index for German industry collapses

Germany is now facing a landmark week. Important economic data provide information about the mood in companies and consumers as well as the assessment of economists. The much-noticed S&P Purchasing Managers’ Index on Tuesday painted a picture of a divided German economy. The index value for the industry collapsed more than expected to its worst level in six months. The services index rose to a 15-month high, also pulling the overall index higher.

The business climate of the Ifo Institute follows this Wednesday, probably the most important economic indicator for Germany. Also on Wednesday, the Bundesbank gives an assessment of the economy in its monthly report. On Thursday, the Society for Consumer Research will publish the GfK Consumer Confidence. And the Federal Statistical Office officially announces whether the recession has already begun in Germany.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

read too Overview: All forecasts for the economy and GDP in Germany at a glance

“One reason for the decline in the sentiment indicator is the expectation that the ECB will raise interest rates even more,” commented ZEW President Achim Wambach. The German economy is in danger of slipping into a recession.

The stubborn one also puts pressure on the mood Inflation. In Germany it fell slightly to 7.2 percent in April. That’s still a high level. The decline since October’s peak of 8.8 percent is slower than expected. After all, prices at upstream economic levels such as importers, manufacturers and wholesalers have risen much more slowly and are falling in some cases. Nevertheless, the European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to raise interest rates again in June. It is aiming for an inflation rate of two percent.

read too These 4 charts give hope that inflation in Germany will drop soon

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

S&P index for German industry collapses

Germany is now facing a landmark week. Important economic data provide information about the mood in companies and consumers as well as the assessment of economists. The much-noticed S&P Purchasing Managers’ Index on Tuesday painted a picture of a divided German economy. The index value for the industry collapsed more than expected to its worst level in six months. The services index rose to a 15-month high, also pulling the overall index higher.

The business climate of the Ifo Institute follows this Wednesday, probably the most important economic indicator for Germany. Also on Wednesday, the Bundesbank gives an assessment of the economy in its monthly report. On Thursday, the Society for Consumer Research will publish the GfK Consumer Confidence. And the Federal Statistical Office officially announces whether the recession has already begun in Germany.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

read too Overview: All forecasts for the economy and GDP in Germany at a glance

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

