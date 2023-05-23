The economy in Germany is tipping: Now a recession is looming

External content not available
S&P index for German industry collapses
Germany is now facing a landmark week. Important economic data provide information about the mood in companies and consumers as well as the assessment of economists. The much-noticed S&P Purchasing Managers’ Index on Tuesday painted a picture of a divided German economy. The index value for the industry collapsed more than expected to its worst level in six months. The services index rose to a 15-month high, also pulling the overall index higher.
The business climate of the Ifo Institute follows this Wednesday, probably the most important economic indicator for Germany. Also on Wednesday, the Bundesbank gives an assessment of the economy in its monthly report. On Thursday, the Society for Consumer Research will publish the GfK Consumer Confidence. And the Federal Statistical Office officially announces whether the recession has already begun in Germany.
“One reason for the decline in the sentiment indicator is the expectation that the ECB will raise interest rates even more,” commented ZEW President Achim Wambach. The German economy is in danger of slipping into a recession.
The stubborn one also puts pressure on the mood Inflation. In Germany it fell slightly to 7.2 percent in April. That's still a high level. The decline since October's peak of 8.8 percent is slower than expected. After all, prices at upstream economic levels such as importers, manufacturers and wholesalers have risen much more slowly and are falling in some cases. Nevertheless, the European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to raise interest rates again in June. It is aiming for an inflation rate of two percent.
Actually, Germany seemed to have weathered the economic shocks caused by the Ukraine war quite well. But suddenly the economy turns.
Suddenly the German economy threatens to slide into a recession. Recent data on production, orders and sentiment are alarmingly bad – especially in manufacturing.
This week important economic data will provide information on how things will continue – and whether Germany is even already in recession.
In fact, the worst seemed to be over. The German economy coped better with the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine than had long been feared. The recession seemed banned, the spring should bring recovery. Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) increased its growth forecast for 2023 from 0.2 to 0.4 percent. But suddenly it tilts Economy in Germany. And even one recession is possible again. Germany faces a week of decision. Important economic data will show whether the recession has even started.
The oath comes on Thursday. Then publish that Federal Statistical Office the numbers for that Gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter. According to an initial estimate, the economy had stagnated at the beginning of the year. With this 0.0 percent growth, Germany would have narrowly avoided a recession. Because in the fourth quarter of 2023, GDP had already shrunk by 0.4 percent. If economic output falls for two quarters in a row, economists speak of a “technical recession”.
If the Federal Statistical Office revised the GDP figure down just a little on Thursday, the authority simultaneously declared a recession in Germany. Economists think that’s realistic. Because lately it rained bad news. The production of industry was 3.4 percent below February in March. Incoming orders fell by 10.7 percent compared to the previous year. The order cushion in industry shrank by 1.4 percent. The location and prospects in the building are particularly bad. Building permits in March were down 30 percent year-on-year. German companies exported 5.7 percent less in April non-EU countries. The China business shrank by almost ten percent.
And even them Innkeepers made to the beginning of spring less sales.
The economists at Deutsche Bank Research therefore see the clear “risk of a downward revision” of GDP. They point out that the Federal Statistical Office recently corrected the first estimate for growth in the fourth quarter downwards twice. At that time, too, from a 0.0 percent estimate first to minus 0.2 percent, then to minus 0.4 percent. The Deutsche Bank economists are particularly excited about the development of investments and consumption.
Economy in Germany tilts towards recession
More important than the question of whether GDP is now a tenth of a percent plus or minus is the risk that the mood will darken overall and the economy in Germany will tip over completely.
Leading indicators provide information about this. An important indicator are the economic expectations of the Leibniz Center for European Economic Research (ZEW). The Mannheim economic researchers regularly interview financial experts in companies. In May, the ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment fell by 14.8 points to minus 10.7 points, turning into the red for the first time since December. It was the third decline in a row.
