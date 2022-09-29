Home Business The ecosystem of contents becomes central to the brand
Business

The ecosystem of contents becomes central to the brand

by admin
The ecosystem of contents becomes central to the brand

«In a context of high inflation and economic uncertainty, it will not be easy to defend product margins, but investing in brands is one of the few levers to grasp every element of recovery in the context. Today consumers are attributing to companies a much wider role than in the past, they want to become protagonists in the construction of the brand and carefully evaluate its impact, what is defined as brand purpose ». This is how Lorenzo Sassoli de Bianchi, President of Upa, talks about the evolution of a market that deals with a contemporaneity that knocks on the door of those who design the new marketing strategies.

How are brands evolving?

They invest increasingly significant amounts of budget to communicate purpose and brand activism, that is concrete initiatives for society. Two elements still remain open: the ability to measure the return on investment and consumer responses in a period of economic uncertainty.

Is the game still played on content, compared to platforms and technical means?

Content and creativity remain the heart of advertising. Companies do not want to give up the level of profiling they have become accustomed to with digital – I am thinking of precision marketing – and want to extend it to connected TV, but after a few years the editorial context in which the messages are used becomes central again.

See also  Bright Dairy: Antigen test results of 2 employees of the fourth dairy factory are abnormal, and there is no safety problem in the products on sale jqknews

You may also like

Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo teamed up with mobile...

European Union, consumer confidence in the EU economy...

Samsung S23 Ultra Appearance Comparison S22 Ultra Original...

Mfe slips on the lowest, the Berlusconi never...

Stock index futures fluctuated in a narrow range,...

BNP Paribas launches the new Unlimited Turbo Certificates...

Stock index futures fluctuated in a narrow range,...

Color and cars: here are the new trends...

On the 29th, the net purchase of northbound...

Producer prices, a new surge in August

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy