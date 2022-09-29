Listen to the audio version of the article

«In a context of high inflation and economic uncertainty, it will not be easy to defend product margins, but investing in brands is one of the few levers to grasp every element of recovery in the context. Today consumers are attributing to companies a much wider role than in the past, they want to become protagonists in the construction of the brand and carefully evaluate its impact, what is defined as brand purpose ». This is how Lorenzo Sassoli de Bianchi, President of Upa, talks about the evolution of a market that deals with a contemporaneity that knocks on the door of those who design the new marketing strategies.

How are brands evolving?

They invest increasingly significant amounts of budget to communicate purpose and brand activism, that is concrete initiatives for society. Two elements still remain open: the ability to measure the return on investment and consumer responses in a period of economic uncertainty.

Is the game still played on content, compared to platforms and technical means?

Content and creativity remain the heart of advertising. Companies do not want to give up the level of profiling they have become accustomed to with digital – I am thinking of precision marketing – and want to extend it to connected TV, but after a few years the editorial context in which the messages are used becomes central again.