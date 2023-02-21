Recently, the National Drug Joint Procurement Office issued the “Notice on Carrying out the Eighth Batch of Drug Information Reporting Work for the Centralized Purchase of Drugs by the National Organization”.

The eighth batch of state-organized centralized drug procurement involves 41 products

This centralized procurement involves 41 products with a total of 181 product specifications, covering 8 therapeutic categories including anti-infective drugs, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular system drugs, blood and hematopoietic system drugs, and nervous system drugs. It is expected that participating bidding companies will exceed 200.

Many of the varieties in this centralized procurement are large varieties with a market sales exceeding 1 billion yuan. According to statistics, among the 18 kinds of drugs in the field of anti-infection, there are many large varieties of antibiotics. In addition, heparin products with a large market scale were included in the centralized procurement for the first time this year. As anticoagulant and antithrombotic clinical drugs, they are widely used in the treatment of a series of diseases such as myocardial infarction, cardiovascular surgery, and hemodialysis.

Gu Hai, Director of the Center for Health Policy and Management Research, Nanjing University: Although it was included for the first time, the competition was fierce. There are currently 10 pharmaceutical companies meeting the conditions for enoxaparin, and 5 companies for nadroparin. Therefore, its competition will be very sufficient, and it will benefit these patients who use heparin clinically and reduce their medical expenses.

Centralized procurement with quantity to reduce patient burden by exchanging quantity for price

Since the establishment of the National Medical Insurance Bureau, it has actively promoted the reform of purchasing drugs and high-value medical consumables in quantity, and squeezed the inflated prices by exchanging quantities for prices. At present, centralized procurement with quantity has become normalized and institutionalized.

Gu Hai, director of the Center for Health Policy and Management Research, Nanjing University: The first seven batches of state-organized centralized drug procurement covered a total of 294 types of drugs, and the amount involved accounted for about 35% of the annual procurement of chemical drugs and biological drugs by public medical institutions based on the price before the centralized procurement. Centralized procurement with quantity has become an important mode of drug procurement in public hospitals.

Up to now, the state has organized 7 batches of centralized procurement to reduce the average price of medicines by more than 50%, and the average price of 3 batches of consumables has been reduced by more than 80%, bringing prices back to a reasonable level and benefiting the masses significantly. Superimposed with centralized procurement by local alliances, the cumulative cost of medicine consumption has been reduced by more than 400 billion yuan.