Sina Auto News On December 28, 2022, on the occasion of the tenth year of the establishment of SAIC-GM Wuhan Branch, SAIC-GM Wuhan Autoneng Super Factory was officially completed and put into production. It will further improve the local manufacturing of the company’s new energy core components System strength”. On the same day, the trial assembly vehicle of the Buick brand’s five-seat intelligent pure electric SUV Electra E5, the first model of the Altetronic platform produced by SAIC-GM’s Wuhan base, also rolled off the production line. The new car will be officially launched in the first quarter of 2023. listed.

SAIC-GM Wuhan Autoneng Gigafactory

Wuhan Autoneng Super Factory is one of the key projects invested by General Motors in the field of electrification and intelligent network new technology of 70 billion yuan. The factory is built around the concept of technology, green and safety. It has the world‘s leading high-precision processing and Assembly technology, high-standard quality control management and highly flexible co-line production capacity, combined with intelligent, networked, shared, green and full life cycle data traceable intelligent manufacturing technology, provide a platform battery and The high-quality production of the electric drive system provides a strong guarantee and brings consumers a “safer, smarter, and better performance” technical experience.

For the first time, the module on-line station in the battery workshop of Wuhan Autoneng Super Factory integrates “robot, 3D point cloud vision, and force control perception” technologies. The installation accuracy can reach 0.2mm, ensuring zero damage to the battery during the assembly process; For the first time, the station uses six-axis fully automatic one-time tightening assembly technology, which improves the efficiency by 50% compared with similar processes, and the key parameters of the tightening process, such as torque and angle, can be 100% monitored and traced, and the process accuracy and quality are industry-leading; the battery pack Gluing, capping, and tightening processes are all automatically completed by robots based on digital twin technology. The installation process achieves a measurement accuracy of less than 0.1mm, which provides a guarantee for the Aoteon battery pack to meet the sealing level of IP67 dustproof and waterproof and IP6K9K high-pressure water spray protection. Key safeguards.

The machining line in the electric drive workshop of Wuhan Autoneng Super Factory has realized the automatic production of the whole process from feeding, processing, cleaning, testing, testing to off-line, and is processed according to micron-level ultra-high-precision standards. The stator and rotor assembly of the motor adopts the industry’s first adaptive floating guide design, which controls the assembly accuracy within 50 microns, which is equivalent to the diameter of a human hair.

The whole package electrical testing process in the battery workshop of Wuhan Autoneng Super Factory can simulate the real operating conditions of the battery pack on the vehicle for electrical performance testing, including 15 test steps and 3000 measurement points to ensure the high quality of the battery pack and performance consistency. At the same time, infrared thermal imaging equipment is used to monitor the battery pack temperature in real time during the battery pack electrical testing process, which can accurately identify battery packs with abnormal heating and quality defects, improving product quality and safety. It is worth mentioning that the Wuhan Autoneng battery workshop is the second workshop that adopts wireless communication technology in the production line after the Shanghai Autoneng Super Factory, which can avoid the traditional battery test connector plugging and unplugging belt in the electrical test pre-inspection link. Incoming parts are damaged, and the assembly quality and production line efficiency are greatly improved.

The battery workshop also adopts the most stringent battery pack sealing test standard in the industry. From the beginning of the parts, a high-precision airtightness instrument is used to conduct 100% airtightness testing on the battery incoming materials, process and assembly, and the results can be life-threatening. Cycle traceability to ensure the stability of the working environment of battery modules and other components, greatly improving product durability and prolonging service life.

In addition, the final test process of the electric drive workshop will also simulate the real working conditions of the whole vehicle to conduct performance tests on the electric drive complete machine including 3 categories of sealing, insulation and function, a total of 7 items. Before the final offline, the robot intelligent vision technology will be used to carry out the intelligent quality inspection of the product offline, which is faster and more reliable than the traditional manual inspection method. At the same time, combined with industrial big data and visual traceability technology, through the quality data analysis and accurate traceability of the entire production process of each part, zero defect products are ensured.

The electric drive workshop of Wuhan Autoneng Super Factory is the first to create a modular and flexible press-fitting unit. Eight flexible press-fitting unit equipment can realize high-precision automatic press-fitting of 54 parts. In the future, it will gradually realize 2 major series, up to Collinear production of 22 electric drive sub-models. While realizing flexible press-fitting, the equipment also has the ability to monitor the quality of the whole process of press-fitting to ensure that the quality is foolproof. Coupled with the ability of the battery workshop to flexibly produce 8-module and 10-module different battery packs, the Wuhan Autoneng Super Factory can meet the production needs of SAIC-GM’s future three-electric system for a variety of Autoneng platform pure electric vehicles.

Buick Electra E5 trial vehicle rolls off production line

Buick Electra E5 is the first model of the Buick brand based on the Autoneng platform. The car is positioned as a medium-to-large pure electric SUV. It adopts the design language of a new generation of brand pure electric products, and is equipped with a new generation of VCS smart cockpit and a new generation of Super Cruise. technologies such as driver assistance systems. It is reported that the new car will be officially launched in the first quarter of 2023.

In terms of appearance, the Buick Electra E5 adopts the latest PURE Design concept of the Buick family, and the overall design is more concise and more electrified. The body-shaped front face adopts a closed design, with wavy stripes inside, and the design with the same color as the body looks stronger overall.

In addition, the new car also adopts the popular split headlight group, with daytime running lights on the top and high and low beams on the bottom. It is worth mentioning that the headlights support the light language function, which can provide a good sense of ceremony when unlocking the vehicle and charging.

The side lines of the body are simple and smooth, and the double waistline design seems to add a good sense of movement to the side. Thanks to Autoneng’s exclusive platform, the integrated motor allows it to have a more reasonable space layout. In terms of size, the length, width and height are 4892/1905/1655mm respectively, and the wheelbase has reached 2954mm. The larger axle length ratio makes the side look more stretched.

For details, the new car also adopts the popular hidden door handle, which can effectively reduce wind resistance. In addition, the new car is also equipped with 20-inch two-color low-drag wheels, which are more coordinated with the whole car.

The rear of the car has a thick shape and is equipped with a new style of through-type light group, which has a good visual effect. In addition, the high-mounted brake light on the roof also adopts the same shape as the new three-color shield LOGO, which is very recognizable when lit.

Wuhan Branch has made remarkable achievements in the ten years since its establishment: accumulatively produced more than 3.91 million complete vehicles, nearly 5.52 million engines, and created an output value of over 347.2 billion yuan. With the commissioning of the Wuhan Autoneng super factory, the Wuhan branch will become an important new energy production base for SAIC-GM, providing a steady stream of power for SAIC-GM to accelerate the company’s electrification transformation and high-quality development.

In the next five years, SAIC-GM will launch more than 10 domestically-produced Autotech models, covering its three major brands as well as multiple categories and market segments. Among them, 4 models will be launched in 2023.

