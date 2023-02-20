Listen to the audio version of the article

Fulfilled promise. It was 2020 when Maserati announced the arrival of its first electric car within two years, a novelty unveiled within a plan capable of drastically changing the fate of the company in Via Ciro Menotti. Less than 24 months after that announcement, the Maserati Granturismo Folgore was parked in front of us, ready to let us discover how the first electric from the Trident brand performs on the track. Before unloading the more than 700 horsepower on the Vallelunga track, let’s quickly review the great work done to give birth to the sixth generation of the Granturismo, naturally also available in a thermal version. The Maserati designers have chosen to give continuity to the lines of the previous generation and maintain the classic proportions of the cars, starting with the long bonnet. As with all the new Maserati models, starting with the MC20, the front of the GranTurismo is also characterized by vertical and with the characteristic “cofango”. Built on an unprecedented platform characterized by the extensive use of super light materials, and by the possibility of being propelled by internal combustion or electric engines, the novelty from Modena raises the bar in the world of granturismo and has all it takes to conquer Porsche Aston Martin. The reason is linked to the attention to every detail, starting from the style to the equipment or performance. Because if the previous GranTurismo was a car capable of thrilling but with obvious flaws, starting with the technological equipment, now this gap has been canceled. This is confirmed as soon as we get on board, where we find the environment already appreciated on the Grecale characterized by the two large 12.3 and 8.8-inch screens in the center of the dashboard from which to manage the Maserati Intelligent Assistant infotainment system and climate control, to which is added a 12.2” digital panel instead of the traditional instrumentation. Scrolling through the list of features, there is no shortage of Alexa voice assistant, Android Auto connectivity and AppleCar Play and wireless charging.

Driving comfort has also been promoted with full marks, both in terms of bump absorption (also thanks to the different driving settings) and soundproofing. Opening the 310-litre trunk with electric foot drive, one appreciates the presence of the pass-through compartment for long objects.

Under the bonnet of the thermal version is the 3.0 V6 Nettuno engine in power steps from 490 horsepower of the Modena and 550 horsepower of the Trofeo, the latter protagonist of our first contact on the road. Power on the Folgore electric version nominally reaches over 1200 horsepower, thanks to the presence of three 407 hp (300 kW) motors (two on the rear axle and one on the front). to 760 horsepower with a peak of 830 hp. The whole thing is powered by a real 83 kWh battery with a system voltage of 800 volts, thus offering an alternative to the Audi e-Tron GT and Porsche Taycan. The first electric Maserati declares a range of 450 km Wltp and can use sockets of up to 270 kW.

Tested on the track still in the prototype version, the wet version of the GranTurismo Folgore on the Vallelunga track made us realize its high potential thanks to the excellent work done in terms of balance and driving pleasure. If linear performance is nothing new given the power involved, we were pleasantly surprised by the precision and directionality even in the most driven sections. There is also the possibility of radically changing the character of the car, thanks to the various Drive Modes with the Corsa mode designed to guarantee the best lap time. Moving on to the prices of the thermal versions, we start from 181,200 for the Modena and reach 226,200 euros for the Trofeo. For now, there is no official price list for the Folgore, which is tentatively offered at over 235,000 euros.