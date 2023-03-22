In 2024, using the electricity grid will become more expensive. But that is only part of the price paid for electricity.

How is the electricity price made up? The electricity price that consumers and small companies pay for the basic supply is essentially made up of the electricity tariffs of the local suppliers and, on the other hand, Swissgrid’s tariffs. These have to be paid for network use, system regulation and, more recently, for the winter power reserves.

What role does Swissgrid play in the power supply? Swissgrid is responsible for the national electricity transmission grid. For example, Swissgrid has to maintain and renew the lines, and on the other hand, by purchasing electricity, it must ensure that there is always enough voltage in the grid so that it can be operated stably. Over 80 percent of Swissgrid is owned by the large electricity suppliers BKW, Axpo, the Zurich City Electricity Works and CKW.

Current tariffs: Elcom electricity price calculator

How much will the Swissgrid tariffs increase for 2024? They more than double. An average household with four people that consumes 4500 kilowatt hours of electricity per year currently pays 70 francs a year; from 2024 it will be 146 francs. For a small company with a consumption of 100,000 KWh, the costs increase to around 3,200 francs.

What are the reasons for the tariff increases? The most important factor is the newly introduced electricity reserve for shortages, which the Federal Council has introduced. These power reserves cost 1.20 centimes per kWh or 54 francs per year for an average household. On the one hand, this pays for the reserve power plants such as the gas power plant in Birr; on the other hand, the electricity companies are compensated for storing water in the reservoirs for emergencies instead of selling it on the market. And finally, the operators of emergency generators are compensated if they are available to supply electricity to the grid. The costs for stabilizing the voltage in the power grid have also risen sharply. To do this, Swissgrid has to procure electricity itself, which has become significantly more expensive due to the rise in electricity prices across Europe.

Is the conversion of the power grid in view of the energy transition also driving up tariffs? No, according to Swissgrid, these costs can be borne as part of the ongoing modernization of the grids without the tariff having to be increased.

As a consumer, can you defend yourself against this doubling of tariffs? No, these tariffs will definitely apply from 2024. If it turns out that the tariffs have been increased too much, the ElCom supervisory authority could order correspondingly lower tariffs for the following years.

How much of the electricity bill do the Swissgrid tariffs make up? According to Swissgrid estimates, this was around 7 percent so far. With the new costs for the electricity reserves, this proportion increases to around 11 percent. However, these are average values ​​that can vary greatly depending on the region and electricity supplier.