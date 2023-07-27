The Emilian undercarriage district is back on the global markets

Listen to the audio version of the article

The genesis is the same as that of the nearby Reggio Emilia tractor district, also born of Emilian peasant ingenuity applied to the need to lighten agricultural work by mechanising it. But the “undercarriage valley” which developed further east, in the Modena-Bologna-Ferrara triangle, is even less glamorous than the tractors to be told, although it remains the world leader in terms of technologies and quality of chains, rollers, drive wheels, soles and other high-strength components that form the bottom of large earthmoving machinery and mega-vehicles for agriculture, mining, construction, deforestation. A district, that of the undercarriage valley – to use the most popular term on the markets – where the three big players Berco, ITM Group and ITR-Usco alone generate over one and a half billion in turnover, to which must be added the SMEs of the supply chain , and which, after difficult years and profound rationalizations, has returned to growth driven by digital solutions and sensors.

The progenitor of the district is the centuries-old Berco brand, founded in 1920 in Copparo as a bicycle workshop by the partners Bertoni and Cotti, which still today boasts the largest undercarriage plant in the world: «over 600,000 m2 of which 350,000 are covered, the is 6.5 km, we are the largest company in the whole province of Ferrara, we move the GDP of the area», says the CEO Piero Bruno, called in 2017 by the German parent company ThyssenKrupp (which has controlled the brand since 1999 ) in conjunction with the creation of the new Forged Technologies division, the largest forging company in the West (plants in 8 countries on five continents, 1.5 billion euro in turnover, 6,400 employees), within which Berco also operates exploiting synergies and distribution and service networks.

«I arrived after three restructuring plans – explains Bruno – with the aim of bringing the huge Ferrara site back to generating cash and Ebit, through the reorganisation, safety and modernization of the plants: I scrapped and replaced 300 to strengthen market leadership not only in the historic top of the range for huge machines but in the segment of small excavators, including electric ones, which we entered 15 years ago and are growing rapidly». In the citadel of Copparo converted to the lean strategy, today 1,400 people work, 600 tons of steel are transformed every day and in the new 2,000 m2 laboratory there are 30 engineers-researchers dedicated full time to R&D. «From the 2018-2019 year we returned to raise cash and from a problem we have become an opportunity for the Thyssen group, a strategic asset in which to invest in terms of international development, only 5% of our production remains in Italy», specifies l ‘To.

From Berco are jeweled specialized suppliers and competitors in the Emilian undercarriage valley, which “Made in China” cannot beat when great resistance to wear and tear is needed (mining, forestry, sugar cane cultivation) and customized solutions.

The ITM group was founded in 1957 in the Modena area and the growth in the Castelvetro factory was so rapid that in 1966 the Potenza and Ceprano (Frosinone) sites were opened, then in the 1990s it scaled the global markets through acquisitions (the largest European foundry, the Spanish Pyrsa; the competitor Intertractor in Germany with an office in the USA, the Brazilian Landroni) and openings in China, before entering the orbit of the American Titan (2005). ITM, which today has its headquarters in Valsamoggia (Bologna), has just celebrated its historic turnover record: 512 million euros (+31.4% on 2021) with an Ebitda of 14% and 1,700 employees in 11 plants. Results that have years of investment in 4.0 solutions behind them, through the creation, already in 2015, of an internal division “Trust-Track Advise undercarriage smart technologies” dedicated to digital and sensors to remotely monitor undercarriages and related vehicles 24 hours a day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

