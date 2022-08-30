Original title: Legendary curtain call!Kazuo Inamori once came to Chongqing to give lectures on Changan Automobile, Rural Ji, Weilan Mattress, and Mrs. Jin.

According to Japanese media reports on August 30, Kazuo Inamori, a famous Japanese industrialist and honorary chairman of Kyocera, passed away at 8:25 a.m. local time on August 24, at the age of 90. According to Chongqing Evening News and Chongqing Morning News, on the evening of June 2, 2012, Kazuo Inamori, the then 80-year-old Asian business man, held a large-scale business philosophy report in Chongqing. It attracted more than 1,700 entrepreneurs from more than 10 cities in China and Japan to discuss business philosophy and reflect on business values.

Kazuo Inamori is known as one of the “Four Sages of Management” in Japan. The other three are Konosuke Matsushita, founder of Panasonic Corporation, Akio Morita, founder of Sony Corporation, and Soichiro Honda, founder of Honda Corporation. These four outstanding entrepreneurs created the “economic miracle” era in Japan.

Inamori was born in Kagoshima, Japan in 1932 and graduated from the Faculty of Engineering of Kagoshima University in 1955.

In 1959, 27-year-old Kazuo Inamori founded Kyoto Ceramics Co., Ltd. (now known as Kyocera Kyocera) with 3 million yen. Since 1997, he has served as the company’s honorary chairman.

Since its establishment, Kyocera has continued to expand its business. Today, it is a large multinational group involved in advanced ceramic raw material semiconductor components, solar equipment, machine tools and other fields, and is currently one of the world‘s largest suppliers of advanced ceramics.

In 1984, Kazuo Inamori founded the telecom operator DDI (now known as KDDI), which is the second largest communications company in Japan after NTT.

Both Kyocera and KDDI were selected as Fortune 500 companies during his lifetime. Inamori also became the only person in the world so far to have founded two Fortune 500 companies.

In 1984, Kazuo Inamori personally invested about 20 billion yen to set up the Inamori Foundation and served as chairman at that time. The foundation aims to enhance mutual understanding between nations, and has an international award “Kyoto Prize”, which recognizes those who have made outstanding contributions to the development and progress of human society every November.

In 2010, the 78-year-old Kazuo Inamori “came out” again and was invited to serve as the chairman of the bankrupt and rebuilt Japan Airlines. The following year, he generated an unprecedented 188.4 billion yen profit in JAL history, three times the profit of its main rival, All Nippon Airways.

In February 2012, after Kazuo Inamori resigned as the chairman of JAL, he served as the honorary chairman of JAL, and in April 2015, he served as an honorary consultant. Kazuo Inamori is a well-known Sino-Japanese friendly person. He made his first visit to China in 1975 and several times after that. He has carried out a number of exchange activities in China, such as the “Chinese Youth Friendship Exchange and Visiting Group”, and established the “Inamori Kyocera Western Development Scholarship Fund” in 2001 to subsidize students in western China who are excellent in character and study but have poor families. Inamori Kazuo also wrote many books in his life, including: “Heart: Inamori Kazuo’s Lifetime Entrustment”, “Dry Method”, “Living Method” and so on. According to Chongqing Evening News and Chongqing Morning News, on the evening of June 2, 2012, Kazuo Inamori, the then 80-year-old Asian business man, held a large-scale business philosophy report in Chongqing. It attracted more than 1,700 entrepreneurs from more than 10 cities in China and Japan to discuss business philosophy and reflect on business values. Among the dialogue guests at the report meeting, the reporter of Chongqing Evening News found that in addition to the guests from local enterprises such as Changan Automobile, Countryside, Weilan Mattress, and Mrs. Jin Wedding Photography Company, there were also guests from Sunshine 100, Fangtai Group, Xinyijia, Hollyland, and Luolai Home Textiles. and other corporate guests. According to Classic Chongqing.com, in his lecture in Chongqing, Kazuo Inamori said, "If there is a righteousness, I will persevere." Kazuo Inamori founded and built two Fortune 500 companies, Kyocera and KDDI. In 2010, Japan Airlines went bankrupt and rebuilt, and Kazuo Inamori, at the age of 78, was appointed as the chairman of the board of directors. In just over a year, JAL has created a miracle in the global aviation industry in terms of profit margin, punctuality rate and service quality. JAL succeeded, but people couldn't help but ask, as a successful 78-year-old man, if the reconstruction of JAL fails, will Kazuo Inamori be "unsecured"? On the evening of June 2, Kazuo Inamori gave his answer. Although he refused to be the chairman of JAL many times, after being repeatedly invited, Kazuo Inamori decided to go out. "I have two reasons. The first is that the bankruptcy of JAL will bring a huge blow to Japan’s economy; the second is that more than 30,000 employees of JAL will lose their jobs.” Kazuo Inamori said. As for whether the reconstruction will be successful, Kazuo Inamori said he has not considered it. The two reasons I identified are “righteousness” and the conscience and belief of my work. “With the righteousness, I will persevere, and I will not consider my age at work.” Inamori Kazuo said. Inamori Kazuo also mentioned in his lecture that he believes in “respecting God and loving people” and advocating “altruism”. But as an entrepreneur, blindly “altruistic”, how to operate a business? Inamori Kazuo said that “self-interest” is the driving force for the development of capitalism, and “altruism” is the basis for maintaining long-term development. Kazuo Inamori's "altruism" refers to the pursuit of kindness toward others. Entrepreneurs only have an "altruistic" heart, and they must work hard for it. This can cost "altruistic" entrepreneurs several times more work and effort than "egoistic" entrepreneurs. But he also believes that "altruistic" entrepreneurs are not indifferent and weak people, but brave and strong people. Only such people have a good heart and a strong belief to work for everyone's interests. , to obtain long-term development. It is reported that in order to help Chinese entrepreneurs, since 2010, Mr. Inamori went to Beijing, Qingdao, Guangzhou and Dalian successively to conduct "Why does business need philosophy", "Twelve management rules", "Amoeba management" and "Seven rules of accounting". Keynote Speech. Link Inamori Kazuo’s most classic 3 sentences Inamori Kazuo experienced countless hardships and setbacks in his life, but he got out of the predicament again and again with a positive attitude and achieved a happy and beautiful life. Kazuo Inamori said three classic words, seemingly simple but full of philosophical wisdom, which can be read and enjoyed for a lifetime. 1. Suffering will not end, and of course luck will not last forever. Don’t get carried away when you are proud, don’t be depressed when you are frustrated, and work hard every day, this is more important than anything else. 2. The eyes can look at the sky, but the feet must be on the ground. No matter how big your dreams and aspirations are, the reality is that you must do simple and even boring work every day. 3. The pressures and setbacks you encounter are just the best opportunities for self-cultivation. Upstream News Comprehensive Financial Association, Chongqing Evening News, Classic Chongqing Net, Cover News, etc.

