The energy bill increases in Milan as temperatures drop

The temperatures drop temperature a Milano and increases the energy expenditure due to greater use of heating systems. So the bill for a ‘basic’ apartment is equal to 16 euros between October 28th and November 3rd, with an increase of four euros compared to the previous survey. Differently to Roma it’s at Palermo there are no significant changes in the amounts to be paid: the expense is stable at 13 euros.

The weekly report says so “Smart Building” by Energy&Strategy (E&S) Group of the Polytechnic of Milanwhich considered three regional capitals, showing how the amounts paid change moving from the North to the South of the country.

Families living in one smart home they get a savings in the bill which fluctuates between six and seven euros compared to the ‘base’ case, thanks to energy efficiency measures which reduce consumption. In particular, spending in Milan stops at nine euros, due to the effect of the best thermal insulation of buildings and thanks to more efficient heating systems. In Rome and Palermo the bill does not exceed seven euros.

By adding the savings obtained with those accumulated from the beginning of 2023, smart home users have set aside 390 euros in Milan, 360 euros in Rome and 311 euros in Palermo.

Graphic by Silvano Di Meo

Share this: Facebook

X

