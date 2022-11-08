Source: Jintou.com

According to the monitoring data of the Business Society, from October 31 to November 4, the average domestic market price of cyclohexanone fell from 9,760 yuan/ton to 9,680 yuan/ton, a drop of 0.82% within the week, a month-on-month drop of 2.22%, and a year-on-year drop. 15.09%.

In terms of raw materials, Sinopec’s pure benzene listing has been lowered twice by a total of 450 yuan / ton to 7,200 yuan / ton, and the cost lacks support. At the same time, Luxi cyclohexanone was exported in the early stage, and the supply increased. However, the downstream demand was weak, and the shipment resistance was relatively large, and the market price of cyclohexanone fell.

Raw material pure benzene: The domestic pure benzene market price continued to fall, and Sinopec pure benzene was listed twice down a total of 450 yuan/ton to 7200 yuan/ton. The spot transaction in East China is 6800-7380 yuan / ton, and the market price in Shandong is 7000-7480 yuan / ton.

Downstream caprolactam: Caprolactam prices fell sharply. Due to the recent rapid decline in the price of pure benzene, the negative cost side, coupled with the sluggish sales and price decline of downstream PA6 chips, the caprolactam market mentality has turned empty, and the spot price has fallen.

The supply of pure benzene has increased and is expected to fall. The fundamentals of downstream caprolactam are bearish, and the enthusiasm for external mining is expected to be general. The cyclohexanone analyst of the business company expects that the short-term cyclohexanone market will be mainly sorted out.

