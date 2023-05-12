The e:Ny1, Honda’s first electric SUV, makes its debut in Europe

Listen to the audio version of the article

Honda relaunches the electric car. In fact, after the small “e”, appreciated but too niche in terms of price, size and limited range, the Japanese giant has launched its first small-medium sized electric SUV destined for the European market but built in China. His name? It’s not simple: it’s called e:Ny1, difficult to pronounce and write but which indicates with the number one the fact that it is the first model of a new range of lithium-ion models. To reaffirm its belonging to a new era, it brings to the debut an unprecedented Brand identity. On the tailgate stands out a writing with a new lowercase/uppercase lettering composed with a soft and curvilinear font, very different from the HONDA writing, all capitals. This will also be re-proposed on all electric cars that will be launched by the Japanese brand in the future, after all it is similar to the Honda “e” badge. Also changes the graphic style of its famous “H” which for electric vehicles is colored white and is inserted on the nose of the vehicle and there is the charging port, but also on the hubcaps and on the steering wheel.

Honda e:Ny1 electric SUV

The style of the car is similar to the Honda HR-V in terms of proportions and volume setting. The very inclined rear window stands out and the front is full of air intakes but with a flap from which to access the charging port.

The new B-segment SUV is based on the new e:N Architecture F platform, which adopts a front engine layout. But e:Ny1 exhibits on three key features. It starts with a bodyshell developed specifically for battery electric vehicles made of 47% high-strength steel to ensure better torsional rigidity and at the same time lower weight.

The platform also includes an electric motor capable of releasing a maximum power of 150 kW (204 hp) at 310 Nm of torque. It is powered by a 68.8 kWh lithium-ion battery inserted under the floor which allows it to travel up to 412 km (WLTP) and recharges from 10 to 80% in just 45 minutes. 100 km of range can be added in about 11 minutes. In recharging it accepts 11 kW in alternating current and 78 kW in continuous current.

Honda Interior Honda e:Ny1

The interior space is innovative, featuring the brand new centrally positioned console assisted by a series of easy-to-access buttons. There is also the possibility of recharging your smartphone via wireless, while the 15.1-inch vertical touchscreen display is dedicated to all the various and complete infotainment and driving options. The interior is marked by digital technology. In front of the wheel a large screen of about 10 inches. for the instrument cluster. All vehicle functions are managed from the touche infotainment touch screen. The car is 4,387 mm long, 1,790 wide and 1,584 high