The Eqt fund buys 60 percent of the WindTre network

The Eqt fund buys 60 percent of the WindTre network

EQT Infrastructure has signed an agreement to buy 60% of the newly established company that will own and operate the mobile and fixed network of the Italian telecommunications operator Wind Tre. The operation it will close in 6-9 months and the value of the transaction takes place on the basis of an enterprise value of the company of 3.4 billion. Wind Tre’s current owner, Chinese CK Hutchison, will remain investors along with EQT with a 40% stake in the company. Wind tre therefore beats Tim in separating the network business from that of services.

The telecommunications company has also strengthened its offering of cybersecurity for the market business with the acquisition of 70% of Mad, an Italian company specialized in cybersecurity solutions. Rad, born from the vision of professionals with twenty years of experience in the sector, has gained the trust of its customers in just a few years and consequently a prominent position in the reference segment. “This acquisition- he said Gianluca Corti, CEO of Windtre- represents a further important investment of our company and of the shareholder in Italy”.

