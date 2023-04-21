The era of easy money is coming to an end, it’s time to puncture Netflix’s “myth”

In this era of simultaneous god-making and disenchantment, Netflix (Netflix) under the halo is still living on the ice floes-two days ago (April 18), Netflix submitted its 2023Q1 financial report:

Revenue side: Revenue was US$8.162 billion, a slight increase of 3.7% year-on-year, which was lower than analysts’ expectations of 4%; net profit was US$1.305 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 18%;

Client side: The net increase of subscribers was only 1.75 million, which was lower than analysts’ expectations of 2.41 million (a sharp drop from 7.66 million in 2022Q4); the total number of streaming media paying users was 232.5 million, lower than analysts’ expectations of 233 million, and the average Revenue from paying users (ARM) declined 1% year-over-year.

Not only are the three core indicators lower than expected, but it is also expected that the growth rate of revenue in 2023Q2 will further slow down, which can be described as exhausted. Affected by this, Netflix’s stock price plunged rapidly after the market, and the decline once expanded to 12%.

It is worth mentioning that Netflix also plans to close its related business website DVD.com after the last batch of DVDs are released on September 29. You must know that DVD rental, as Netflix’s first business, has rented out more than 52 DVDs in 25 years. billion discs, and now the business life cycle is also entering the countdown.

Everything seems to be saying: Netflix has still not recovered from “Waterloo” in 2022.

The myth of Netflix, the inflection point has come

In fact, until Netflix handed over its 2023Q1 financial report, the market was still reluctant to believe that Netflix, which embraced advertising, was still struggling to curb its decline; let alone that even if “You”, “Murder Mystery 2”, “The Outer Banks” and The popularity of Dark Glory has not reversed the decline in paying users.

In retrospect, Netflix’s “stall” began with weak growth in paid subscribers in 2022Q1—in the “worst financial report of the decade” delivered by Netflix, the number of paying users changed from an expected increase of 273 to a loss of 200,000, and the loss of users The situation has been stalemate for two quarters-subscriptions have added “face-changing”, which caught the market by surprise. In 2022, Netflix’s stock price fell to one-third of the previous year’s “according to the situation”, and the argument that “Netflix fell to the altar” It has also been rampant since then.

The decline continued to the 2023Q1 financial report. In terms of specific regions: the net decrease of streaming media paying users in Latin America was 450,000, a year-on-year decrease of 29%, and the market expected an increase of 524,638; A year ago, there was a year-on-year decrease of 640,000, and the market expected an increase of 257,994; Europe, the Middle East and Africa had a net increase of 640,000, a year-on-year decrease of 300,000, and the market expected an increase of 830,700.

However, Netflix’s financial report data shows that the net increase of paid members in the Asia-Pacific region has exceeded 1 million for five consecutive quarters. In particular, after “Squid Game” and “Dark Glory” became big hits sweeping the world, Netflix introduced new “outstanding effects” – “Dark Glory” promoted a net increase of 1.46 million paying members in the Asia-Pacific region in 2023Q1, a year-on-year increase of 34%, compared with The market is expected to increase by 85%; previously, the hit “Squid Game” in 2021 also brought Netflix 2.2 million new users in the Asia-Pacific region in 2021Q3.

However, behind the explosion effect is huge cost pressure-it is reported that Netflix produces more than 50 film projects every year, and the main production costs range from 30 million to 80 million US dollars, which does not include large productions.

Of course, the “growth” in the Asia-Pacific region is still difficult to reverse the overall “decline”.

Faced with the choice of survival, even if Netflix’s “ad-free model” is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, it will still embark on the road of “streaming media + advertising” in 2022——In November 2022, Netflix’s advertising subscription package (Basic with ads) Officially launched, priced at $6.99/month (about 48 RMB);

After the launch of the package, the Netflix membership system has also expanded from the previous three (basic, standard, and advanced) to four—after all, the core of video websites is to realize traffic, and they are not like e-commerce platforms that directly make money from transactions. Instead, it is in a secondary transaction position farther away from the transaction, and the advertising business naturally becomes an important profit support.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, after the second month of the launch of Netflix’s subscription package that includes advertising, the number of monthly active users in the United States has reached 1 million, and the total ARM (subscription + advertising) of the advertising package in the US market has exceeded the standard package without advertising. Version;

Another analyst predicts that in the United States alone, subscription packages with advertisements are expected to bring 15 to 30 million users to Netflix in the future.

However, Netflix’s content base is highly dependent on the payment model, and the advertising subscription package seems to be too “tasteless”. Leaving aside the pioneers such as Hulu and HBO, let’s take Disney+, which launched an advertising subscription package at the same time, as an example:

Disney+ will launch an advertising subscription model (Disney+ Basic) in December 2022, allowing viewing of higher-quality content such as full high-resolution, HDR10, 4K ultra-high resolution, Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced Edition (extended aspect ratio), and supports Stream and watch all Disney+ content on four devices;

In contrast, Netflix’s advertising subscription model only supports 720p video, and due to licensing restrictions, about 5% to 10% of the classic dramas in the content library, including “House of Cards”, “Blood Gang” and “Lonely Country”, cannot be advertised. Watch in the subscription version, and the advertising package does not support offline viewing or downloading.

“House of Cards” Season 1 Poster

It is worth mentioning that Netflix has previously claimed that more than 100 million people use other people’s paid accounts to watch content, and account sharing will greatly weaken Netflix’s paid membership growth and business exploration capabilities—thus, starting from 2023, Netflix Users will be charged an additional fee of about $3 for sharing accounts with other people outside the family.

In the 2023Q1 financial report, Netflix cited the results of the implementation of “restricted account sharing” in four countries: “We are satisfied with the results of the launch in Canada, New Zealand, Spain and Portugal in the first quarter, which strengthens our confidence in our adoption of the right approach. Confidence.”

In this regard, UBS media analyst John Hodulik believes: “The crackdown on account sharing is likely to promote Netflix’s nascent advertising business, because it will drive these “sharers” to use lower-priced services.”

In view of this, Netflix management stated at the financial report meeting that it will continue to advance this business exploration and expand the scope of combating account sharing in 2023Q2, and more regions including the United States will also implement this action.

“In the process of launching the account sharing service, there will be some suspension of subscriptions at the beginning, but we will optimize the service to help users manage accounts and devices more conveniently. It will take some time for us to integrate what we have learned into the service. The transition has been smoother.”

In addition, Netflix is ​​constantly expanding its business boundaries around streaming media:

Gaming field: Netflix acquired 3 game developers consecutively, including Night Schoo, Next Games, and Boss Fight Entertainment (published the mobile game “Dungeon Boss” and the gaming game “myVEGAS Bingo”), and launched the game platform Netflix Game, which was launched 17 games including “Stranger Things: 1984” and “Dungeon Dwarves”;

In the field of e-commerce, Netflix.shop, its own e-commerce platform, was launched to sell peripheral products of Netflix’s popular series.

Even so, Netflix’s current situation is still not optimistic-there was an “old enemy” Disney in the past, holding super IPs such as Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, and sitting on a number of theme parks, derivatives, and theater releases. Monetization channels, which have overthrown the throne of Netflix’s streaming video hegemony within five years;

Later, Apple Apple TV+ and Amazon prime are eyeing streaming media, and both have strong financial strength and huge channel potential.

Of course, this is not to say that the “Netflix model” that the domestic streaming media had placed high hopes on was completely falsified-the deeper worry is that when the Netflix model also faces “failure”, it will affect the capital market’s interest in Youaiteng, etc. Chinese believers are worried about “Qiantu”, which even casts a haze over the entire long video track.

Netflix worship, acclimatization

Since its establishment at the end of the 20th century, Netflix, Facebook, Amazon, Google, etc. have been called the “Four Kings of US Stocks”. Netflix, in particular, not only pulled out of the quagmire of losses to achieve profitability, but also promoted the “pricing system” as a commercial trend that swept the Internet-based on this, Youaiteng (Youku, iQiyi, Tencent) naturally hope I hope that I can wait for “Nirvana”.

However, Youaiteng, which is benchmarking against Netflix, has the problem of “painting a tiger’s skin is difficult to paint its bones” in terms of content and business model.

First of all, it is a strong content production ability and operation ability. After years of content accumulation, Netflix’s platform resources are rich enough and classic. It often emphasizes that its core advantage is “content assets” (which can basically be understood as copyright).

Thanks to this, Netflix can hold the diversified audio-visual demands of new and old members, that is, the content library has entered a stage of increasing marginal benefits under the scale effect. Even if Netflix reduces content cost investment, users are still willing to continue to provide content Pay the bill.

Secondly, there are huge differences in the payment culture of users at home and abroad. “Americans have developed the habit of paying subscriptions when watching HBO and Showtime. Netflix is ​​just transferring users and products that have paid habits to online at a cheaper price-in essence, Netflix is ​​not creating a market, but completed a migration of consumption patterns.”

Yang Xianghua, President of iQIYI Membership and Overseas Business Group, said to Tiger Sniff that if domestic companies want to run through the membership business model, they must first change consumers’ consumption habits—from being free initially to being willing to pay for some services, followed by Build a platform membership economic ecology.

In addition, domestic streaming media platforms generally face two major dilemmas: content homogeneity and difficulty in growth (number of users and revenue).

First, there is the dilemma of content homogeneity. It must be admitted that after more than ten years of competition in the domestic long video track, a three-legged pattern of iQiyi, Tencent Video, and Youku has basically formed. The capital capacity, user base, and content reserves of the three parties are stronger than other players, but the market determines the supply. ——After a drama is out of the circle on a certain platform, other platforms will soon go online or launch dramas of this type simultaneously.

This is also the root cause of the popularity of ancient costume idol dramas, sweet pet dramas, and Gongdou dramas on major platforms in the past few years-the platforms have gathered together to invest in dramas that please the current market in order to guarantee ratings, resulting in an overload of ancient costume and sweet pet audience services. However, the audio-visual demands of more categories and users of different age groups have been ignored for a long time.

Based on this, regardless of the explosive products that the platform sometimes bets on from time to time, whether it is the first echelon of iQiyi, Tencent Video, Youku, or the chasers Mango TV, Sohu Video, PP Video, Renren Video, etc., there is generally a lack of support for members at this stage. Bargaining power of the business – each of the giants is devoted to content creation, but has not formed a mature closed-loop production of high-quality drama series.

In other words, the expansion of the scale of any video platform also means a surge in costs in the same proportion, and it is completely unable to accumulate differentiated competitiveness, let alone obtain a global monopoly market position like Netflix.

Secondly, it is difficult to grow (user volume and revenue). From a macro perspective, the slow growth of domestic video website users is actually predictable. When Yang Xianghua communicated with Huxiu, he believed, “The members of the entire (video website) in China have a total of more than 200 million members, and when it is extended to families, more than half of China‘s population is already consumers of video members. It can be said that among all the people who consume online, basically they have used membership more or less, some have used it continuously for a long time, and some have used it when needed.”

Netflix’s revenue structure all comes from membership fees, so its new revenue growth point comes from increasing ARPU value (consumption amount of a single user) and ARPPU value (consumption amount of a single paying user).

The previous ARPU value is actually Youaiteng’s play is quite smooth, such as membership “matryoshka”, filled with VIP and VVIP waiting for you, the duration of watching a drama advertisement is stretched from 60 seconds to 90 seconds and then to 120 seconds, even in the drama also insert advertisements;

The simplest method for the latter ARPPU value (the amount consumed by a single paying user) is to increase the price of members. To put it bluntly, it means “catch a sheep and squeeze it hard”——Since its establishment, Netflix has raised prices six times around the world , and Youaiteng members have raised their prices “not too much.”

But when it comes to platform services, another important factor hindering user growth is the satisfaction of paying users with content and services.

On the surface, users pay for video members, but they actually pay for the content, benefits, and services behind it, that is, members can see content earlier than others, members can skip advertisements and watch content directly, and members can have permission to see more Exclusive/high-quality content, and even experience better sound effects, picture quality, etc.-but the reality is that members are hardly satisfied with the services of major platforms.

To make matters worse, with the changes in the market environment and streaming media competition, the attention economy has been further deconstructed and even reshuffled. The impact of the short video wave on the long video industry is far more severe than what the outside world has seen. Migrating with the evolution of content forms (graphics-short videos):

Abroad, Netflix is ​​continuing to be impacted by video applications such as TikTok and YouTube;

Domestically, short video platforms represented by Douyin and Kuaishou have successfully domesticated new entertainment methods.

In this regard, the Lex column of the Chinese website of the British “Financial Times” commented: The era of easy money streaming media is coming to an end, just like the golden age of Hollywood.