The Era of Industrialization of Data Elements: Which Listed Companies Will Benefit?

Data Asset Registration Officially Launched: Which Listed Companies are Expected to Benefit?

The Ministry of Finance recently released the “Interim Provisions on Accounting Treatment Related to Enterprise Data Resources,” which will come into effect on January 1, 2024. This move marks the official landing of data asset registration and has significant implications for the listed companies in China.

Under the new regulations, when compiling a balance sheet, enterprises are required to include data resources as part of their inventory, intangible assets, and development expenditures. This means that data will be recognized as an economic asset and will be reflected in the financial statements of companies.

The computer team of Tianfeng Securities highlighted three key aspects of the new regulations. Firstly, the implementation date of January 1, 2024, exceeds expectations, indicating the government’s commitment to accelerating policies related to data elements. Secondly, data resources used by enterprises can be classified as intangible assets or inventory, depending on their purpose. Lastly, the inclusion of data resources in balance sheets will be disclosed in the notes to the statements.

Experts believe that this move reflects the government’s determination to use data as a factor of production. It will enable enterprises to effectively reflect their investment in data elements, increase their assets, and meet financing needs. Furthermore, it will strengthen the management of the data element market.

The stock market has already reacted positively to this news. More than 100 listed companies are currently deploying data element businesses, and concept stocks related to data elements have seen a significant increase in their performance. Zhongke Information, China Science Communications, and Jiuyuan Yinhai’s share prices have doubled this year.

However, not all concept stocks have performed well. Some stocks have retraced significantly from their year’s high point. Nevertheless, there are still several concept stocks that have shown promising results. Shanda Diwei, SuperMap, Tianyu Digital, Teamsun, and other companies have all turned losses into profits or experienced substantial net profit growth.

The implementation of data asset registration is an important step in the industrialization of data elements. It highlights the growing importance of data in the digital economy era and is expected to bring about further developments in data element confirmation, pricing, transaction circulation, and income distribution.

In conclusion, the Ministry of Finance’s release of the “Interim Provisions on Accounting Treatment Related to Enterprise Data Resources” will have a profound impact on listed companies in China. The recognition of data as a valuable asset will not only benefit individual companies but also contribute to the overall development and management of the data element market.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Readers should exercise caution and make investment decisions at their own risk.

Source: Securities Times

Author: Liang Qiangang

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

