Home » The Ermenegildo Zegna Founder’s Scholarship project: 425 scholarships awarded in ten years
Business

The Ermenegildo Zegna Founder’s Scholarship project: 425 scholarships awarded in ten years

by admin
The Ermenegildo Zegna Founder’s Scholarship project: 425 scholarships awarded in ten years

The Ermenegildo Zegna Founder’s Scholarship project, launched in 2014 and now in its tenth edition, is back and will continue for a further 15 years out of the total 25 years. The programme, with an annual contribution of up to 1 million euro, allows students selected from over 20 Italian universities and schools to gain experience in international institutes. In the 10 years of the project, 425 scholarships were awarded and for the 2023-24 edition the 71 selected students will go to Harvard, Columbia and UCLA in the United States, the Oxford, Cambridge and London School of Economics in the United Kingdom, the College of Europe in Belgium, Max Planck Institute in Germany and Eth in Switzerland, Adelaide University in Australia and Keio University in Japan.

On the occasion of the tenth edition of the programme, the Foundation organized a meeting in Oasi Zegna in Trivero, in the province of Biella, with the president of the Zegna foundation and members of the Scholarship Committee.

See also  The China Securities Regulatory Commission has announced the launch of the reform of dealing with goods and silver!Conducive to the introduction of foreign investment in China's settlement and simultaneous reduction of settlement reserves_ Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

China Evergrande Seeks Court Approval for Agreement Arrangement...

Resolution 18 of 07/10/2023 – Revocation of previous...

Resolution 15 of 07/10/2023 – Adoption of the...

Air conditioning with the car stopped: you risk...

China’s Employment Situation Improves with the Recovery of...

Cab Log inaugurates the Italian beer distribution hub

School contract renewal: neutral toilets and alias identities...

The Mexican Peso Depreciates as Chinese Economy Weakens...

Growing real estate market. Here are the capitals...

Inflation slows in June. But the Codacons. “Good,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy