The Ermenegildo Zegna Founder’s Scholarship project: 425 scholarships awarded in ten years

The Ermenegildo Zegna Founder’s Scholarship project, launched in 2014 and now in its tenth edition, is back and will continue for a further 15 years out of the total 25 years. The programme, with an annual contribution of up to 1 million euro, allows students selected from over 20 Italian universities and schools to gain experience in international institutes. In the 10 years of the project, 425 scholarships were awarded and for the 2023-24 edition the 71 selected students will go to Harvard, Columbia and UCLA in the United States, the Oxford, Cambridge and London School of Economics in the United Kingdom, the College of Europe in Belgium, Max Planck Institute in Germany and Eth in Switzerland, Adelaide University in Australia and Keio University in Japan.

On the occasion of the tenth edition of the programme, the Foundation organized a meeting in Oasi Zegna in Trivero, in the province of Biella, with the president of the Zegna foundation and members of the Scholarship Committee.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

