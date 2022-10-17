The five markets opened higher and moved higher last week, led by the ChiNext Index. In general, individual stocks rose more and fell less. Over 4,500 stocks in the two cities rose, and more than 160 stocks rose by more than 9%. The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges recorded a turnover of 860.9 billion last Friday, a heavier volume of 132.5 billion compared with the previous trading day. In terms of sectors, sectors such as medical equipment, CRO, biological products, and assisted reproduction were among the top gainers, while a few sectors such as aquaculture fell. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.84%, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 2.81%, and the ChiNext Index rose 3.55%. Northbound funds bought a net 7.472 billion yuan throughout the day yesterday. Overnight, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed down collectively. The Nasdaq fell 3.08%, and fell 3.11% last week; the S&P 500 fell 2.37%, and fell 1.55% last week; the Dow fell 1.34%, and rose 1.15% last week.

At today’s morning meeting of brokerages, CITIC Securities believes that the comprehensive recovery of the market is expected to last for several months; CITIC Construction Investment believes that the counterattack market is unfolding; Minsheng Securities believes that there are still flexible industries worth waiting for.

CITIC Securities: Comprehensive recovery is expected to last for several months

CITIC Securities believes that the domestic economy and policy expectations are gradually becoming clear, and it is expected that the year-on-year economic improvement will continue to the second quarter of next year; the pressure of rising interest rates in Europe and the United States and the rapid depreciation of the RMB have passed, and the negative impact on the market has gradually weakened; The entry of incremental funds is sustainable; the A-share comprehensive repair market has been launched and is expected to last for several months. During the period, disturbance factors may be repeated, but the repair trend will not change; it is recommended to continue to adhere to a balanced allocation, and actively deploy valuation switching and economic inflection points industry. First, the reform and underlying policies are gradually clarified, and fundamental expectations are gradually restored. After the social financing data in September exceeded expectations, the growth rate is expected to continue to rise in the fourth quarter. It is expected that this round of domestic GDP year-on-year improvement will continue to the second quarter of next year. Economic and policy Expectations are clear and lay the foundation for this round of market repairs. Secondly, the Fed’s policy is difficult to change under inflation constraints. The interest rate hike is expected to be implemented as scheduled before the end of the year, but the expectation is difficult to deteriorate. The relative advantages of A-share fundamentals have emerged, the RMB exchange rate has resumed two-way fluctuations, and the negative impact of external factors has gradually weakened. Round the window to fix quotes. Finally, the market liquidity began to improve, the market risk appetite rose from the bottom, and the valuation still at a low level still has room for repair. The repositioning of stock funds and the entry of incremental funds continued, resulting in a capital relay effect and strengthening the current round of market repairs. Persistent.

CITIC Construction Investment: Counterattack market unfolds

CITIC Construction Investment believes that last week’s market rebound is in line with the previous judgment of “bottom area, ready to counterattack”, but the duration of the counterattack still needs to examine the further cooperation of fundamentals and funds. The domestic CPI in September reached 2.8%, which dispelled the market’s concerns about tightening policies this year, but other economic data did not show a significant improvement; since the second half of September, the market turnover has continued to hit a new low, and near the end of April, the selling pressure has decreased Small, create conditions for emotional repair. The improvement of social financing has not completely reversed the market’s concerns about the lack of subsequent growth momentum, and the overall sentiment recovery is more obvious. Compared with the second quarter report, the improvement in the third quarter report is expected to be limited, so you can pay attention to some sub-sectors. In addition, considering that after the third quarter report, the market has already begun to expect next year, if the style returns to the boom track in the future, the layout clue of the current trend track is “23” Continued high prosperity in 2010 + deterministic upward trend in profitability” two clues. At present: 1) The growth direction is preferably the wind/storage/light/military industry, which is still expected to be good for the next year; 2) The cycle reversal continues to be optimistic about power/farming, and the medium-term dimension focuses on medicine and is autonomous and controllable; 3) Low-level preference for consumption with stable performance Leading + City Commercial Bank.

Minsheng Securities: An industry that still has great flexibility is worth waiting for

Minsheng Securities believes that some investors who missed the rebound from the end of April to the beginning of July may pay special attention to this week’s rebound signal due to the learning effect, so the rebound itself has become a reason to attract entry. However, it should be noted that since the rebound experience from May to July led to this round of decline, the market has shrunk rapidly, resulting in insufficient clearance, and the short-term history will hardly repeat. It is true that the macro variables at home and abroad have become more and more “out of line” for a strategy report recently. Since the winning rate is unknown, it is also an idea to find the odds. At present, there are signs of macro changes but it is difficult to find sufficient evidence in the short term: the weakening of the US dollar, the recovery of China and even the relaxation of Russia and Europe. Continue to maintain the annual level recommendation for bulk commodities: oil, non-ferrous metals (gold, copper, aluminum, molybdenum), resource transportation and coal; assets with reversal of the bottom game dilemma have short-term reasons for participation, the most representative is the real estate chain ; Growth concern: national defense industry.