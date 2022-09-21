Countdown to the general elections on Sunday 25 September. The center-right coalition is clearly favored and analysts focus on the possible actions of the new government on the public accounts front. According to estimates by Oxford Economics, the right-wing coalition program, if fully implemented, would severely affect public finances, pushing the public deficit above 6% for the next five years. “This would mean that public debt will reach 155% of GDP in 2027, 10 percentage points above the baseline.

Despite the push for growth in the short term, we believe that this would lead to a strong market reaction for Italian bond yields ”, reads the Oxford Economics report, which however sees the center-right coalition“ attenuated or abandoned ”such promises. “There are strong incentives, such as the need to have the support of the ECB, for the next government to keep a more cautious approach. If anything, we expect the new government to follow other countries, such as France and Germany, in providing further fiscal support to tackle the energy crisis ”.