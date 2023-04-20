Home » The eternal tech optimist – these stocks promise a comeback
The eternal tech optimist – these stocks promise a comeback

episode 240

episode 240

Deffner is back from vacation and celebrating the small comeback of his techno scrap empire. In his incorrigible optimism, he does not let himself be dissuaded from Zschäpitz, who advocates less hot disruptors in the depot.

Other topics:

Holiday paradise Dominican Republic – what speaks for the Caribbean island

Profit from wanderlust – which stocks benefit from the holiday craze of Germans

Upside inflation surprise from the US – what the numbers mean for stocks

The next Google killer – why ChatGPT won’t disrupt the leading search engine manufacturer

Price crash at Tesla – the consequences of the loss in value for Elon Musk

