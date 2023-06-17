the EU a pioneer in the regulation of artificial intelligence

On 14 June 2023, the European Parliament approved its negotiating position sull’Artificial Intelligence Act, the draft legislation on artificial intelligence proposed by the European Commission in April 2021. This approval kicks off the negotiations – the so-called “trilogues” – to definitively approve the legislation. A final European regulation is expected before the end of the yearand in any case before the European elections.

What the Artificial Intelligence Act provides

The European Commission, determined to promote a responsible approach towards artificial intelligence systems, with the aim of improving the well-being of citizens, has developed its regulatory proposal based on the risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence.

They will be banned AI systems that could be used in an intrusive and discriminatory waycon unacceptable risks for the fundamental rights of citizens, their health, their safety or other matters of public interest. Among the applications of artificial intelligence at unacceptable risk, there are the manipulation of the behavior of people or vulnerable groups, such as talking toys for children, and social scoring, the classification of people based on their behavior or their characteristics . To have to be regulatedthrough data governance, risk management assessment, technical documentation and transparency criteria, are i high-risk AI systems, such as those used in critical infrastructure (e.g. electricity grids, hospitals), those that help make decisions about citizens’ lives (e.g. employment or credit rating), or those that have a significant impact on the environment. They then minimal or low risk those applications of AI used to date for the translation, image recognition or weather forecasting.

The position of the European Parliament

With the vote of June 14, the European Parliament expands the list of AI systems at unacceptable risk: these must include i biometric categorization systems using sensitive characteristics (e.g. gender, race, ethnicity, citizenship status, religion, political orientation), predictive policing systems (based on profile, location or criminal record), or emotion recognition systems in law enforcement, borders, workplaces and schools. The text approved by Parliament also provides for a ban onremote biometric identification in real time and ex post in public spaces, with an exception for law enforcement agencies in the use of ex post biometric identification for the prosecution of serious crimes, subject to judicial authorization. On a complete ban on biometric identification, however, there may be steps backwards in negotiations with the European Council, which already in December had pointed out that in some situations AI may be strictly necessaryas many police forces in the Member States also insist, for activities against crime.

For the European Parliament, AI systems that could influence voters and the outcome of the elections, and those used by the recommendation algorithms of social media or other digital platforms, will also have to be classified as high risk. Furthermore, in line with the approach that gives priority to the needs and interests of “humans” in their interaction with machines, the AI ​​Act approved by Parliament provides for the opportunity to submit complaints and receive explanations for decisions made through high-risk AI systems.

General purpose AI

The text of the AI ​​Act approved by the European Parliament also presents some obligations for i providers of generative AI systems and basic models of AI. Both can be considered general purpose artificial intelligences, because they are capable of performing different tasks and are not limited to a single task. The distinction between the two lies in the final output.

Generative AI, like the now popular GPT Chat, uses neural networks to generate new, never seen or heard before text, images or sounds, like a human can. For this, the European Parliament introduced transparency requirements: companies developing generative AI will have to make it explicit in the final result that the content has been generated by the AI, – which, for example, will allow to distinguish deep-fakes from real images – they will have to guarantee safeguards against the generation of illegal content and will have to make public detailed summaries of the copyrighted data used to train the algorithm. THE basic models of AIConversely, they do not ‘create,’ but learn from large amounts of data, use it to perform a wide variety of tasks, and have applications across a variety of industries. THE providers of these models will have to evaluate and mitigate the possible risks associated with them (for health, safety, fundamental rights, environment, democracy, rule of law) and register your models in the EU database before their placing on the market.

The difficult balance between regulation and innovation

The European Parliament, in its proposed text of the AI ​​Act, undertook to find a equilibrium between the need for regulate the rapid development of technologyespecially in terms of impact and consequences on citizens’ lives, and the need to don’t hold back innovationnor penalize smaller companies that could be crushed by laws that are too stringent. He then added some exemptions for research activities and for those AI components that come with licenses open source, supporting innovation and collaboration in the science and technology community. The so-called were also introduced regulatory sandboxesto test AI systems and evaluate the aspects related to ethics, safety and social impact, before they are placed on the market.

The doubt that surrounds theAI Act it is linked to the fact that, once approved, the legislation will provide for a two-year period during which the rules will be applied in a less stringent way, to allow companies to adapt. As the legislation may not come into force before 2026it is likely that the EU will have to insist on voluntary compliance of companies in the AI ​​sector, so that transparency, security and respect for citizens’ rights and privacy can be guaranteed right from the start.

The “World’s First Law on Artificial Intelligence”

“We are making history! [….] The European Parliament has just approved the world’s first law on Artificial Intelligence.” Thus the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola announced on Twitter the approval ofAI Act. The European Union is in fact the first in the world to have almost definitively approved legislation for the regulation of artificial intelligence systemsand other legislators, such as the US, are expected to follow closely behind Europe in drafting their own legislation.

The United States with the Trump administration has always maintained a “light touch” on the regulation of AI, increasing investments in research and development and trying to ensure its safe and ethical use. With Biden, there has been a greater focus on the ethics and trustworthiness of AI systems. L’Algorithm Accountability Actwhich could be the US equivalent of the AI ​​Act in terms of transparency and accountability providersHowever, it is still in the proposal stage. With the recent US-EU ministerial meeting of Trade and Technology CouncilAnd the intention to fill the possible legislative gap emerged on AI between Europe and the United States, which could occur with the final approval of theAI Act European. To achieve this, a voluntary code of conduct on AIwhich, when completed, will be presented to G7 leaders as a joint transatlantic proposal, and businesses will be encouraged to adopt it. While the approval ofArtificial Intelligence Act by the European Parliament marks an important step forward in the regulation of AI in Europe, a code of conduct on AI could be essential for globally harmonize business practices related to artificial intelligence systems and to guarantee a safe, ethical and transparent use.