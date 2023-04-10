ROME. One young Italian out of 4 between the ages of 15 and 29 (just under 25%) is at risk of poverty: this is what emerges from the latest EU statistics updated to 2021. In the EU the percentage drops to around 20%. The EU percentage for the entire population is 17% while Italy is 20%. These are the data emerging from the latest Eurostat surveys which place Italy in fifth place in the ranking (starting from the bottom) of the countries where young people’s lives are “harder”. In 2021, the at-risk-of-poverty rate in the EU – explains Eurostat – was higher for young people aged between 15 and 29 than for the total population (20.1% compared to 16.8%; a difference of 3.3 percentage points).

Growth is too weak, there is no money in the Def for pensions and Irpef cuts PAUL BARONI 08 April 2023



Again in the EU in 2021, the rate of severe material and social deprivation among young people (again aged between 15 and 29) was 6.1%, while the rate of material and social deprivation among the total population ( all people living in the household) is slightly higher, equal to 6.3%. By ‘deprivation’ we mean not having the ability to meet unexpected expenses or to afford to pay for a week’s holiday away from home. But also the ability to deal with arrears (on mortgage or rent, bills). Eurostat also assesses the ability to afford an equivalent meat, chicken, fish or vegetarian meal every other day or to keep house adequately.