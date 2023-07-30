The EU also declares war on the chrome plating of cars

And now the European Union is also waging war on the chrome plating of cars. The Commission has in fact proposed a new regulation on the disposal of end-of-life vehicles: the new rules, which replace two previous directives which regulate the reusability, recyclability and recoverability of motor vehicles (in line with the European green deal and the action plan for the circular economy) focuses on chromium which, like lead, are considered toxic.

And therefore the hexavalent chromium used in chrome plating can no longer be present in cars. So goodbye to shiny stripes, shiny frames, shiny profiles that experienced their golden age in the 50s and 60s but are still very present throughout the current automotive production. However, this state of affairs could change, at least in the countries of the European Union.

The battle against the car

The EU in its battle against the car affirms that every year, more than 6 million vehicles who reach the end of their life cycle should be treated as waste with a certain toxicity. Among the materials in the viewfinder now there is precisely, the hexavalent chromium. It is possible to reduce these emissions but the process also uses the notorious Pfas. The chrome will therefore have a difficult life as well as a whole host of other things. If we think about how many common objects are chromedfrom keys to taps to knobs and lamps, we realize how many and what consequences an extended ban would have.

The position on the electric

The European Union which has declared war on petrol, diesel and now chrome on cars, looks the other way when it comes to theimpact of the electric car on the environment. If we look exclusively at exhaust emissions, it is clear that electric cars pollute less than those with internal combustion engines. But if you take into account the entire life cycle of the carplus the procurement of raw materials of batteries (lithium mines, rare earths and water), and finally the problem of disposal of the electrical components the matter changes. But Brussels’ ideological environmentalism doesn’t care about this.