Home » The EU Court of Auditors rejects the initiatives of the States for the protection of the soil
Business

The EU Court of Auditors rejects the initiatives of the States for the protection of the soil

by admin
The EU Court of Auditors rejects the initiatives of the States for the protection of the soil

A few days after the publication of the proposed directive on the ground by the Commissionthe resounding rejection (unrelated to the new directive) of the European Court of Auditors. Which for the document, entitled “EU efforts for sustainable soil management”, chooses a subtitle without appeal: “Regulations without ambition and poorly targeted measures”. The index of the Court is pointed at the environmental conditionalities – ie the constraints – to which the payments from the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) are linked. “They involve very little change to agronomic practices and can make only a marginal improvement in soil health,” the Court writes.

Read the full article here

See also  The sub-high-end liquor industry will enter a new round of bull market, the industry calls the short-term stock price drop a "normal callback"

You may also like

Weak economy in China: global milk price could...

Trenitalia, a plan for 2,000 hires within the...

U.S. Jobless Claims Show Modest Rise While Layoffs...

Long queues in front of branches – bank...

Briatore: “Calenda, what an advertisement for Twiga. He...

Rising prices: That’s how bad it is for...

Maquiladoras in Juarez Face Technical Stoppages and Personnel...

Lufthansa record, profit flies to 881 million (+240%)....

July Macro Data Forecast: Stabilized Industries and Consumption,...

Arrival stop, ticket refund – what the organizers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy