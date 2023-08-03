The EU Court of Auditors rejects the initiatives of the States for the protection of the soil

A few days after the publication of the proposed directive on the ground by the Commissionthe resounding rejection (unrelated to the new directive) of the European Court of Auditors. Which for the document, entitled “EU efforts for sustainable soil management”, chooses a subtitle without appeal: “Regulations without ambition and poorly targeted measures”. The index of the Court is pointed at the environmental conditionalities – ie the constraints – to which the payments from the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) are linked. “They involve very little change to agronomic practices and can make only a marginal improvement in soil health,” the Court writes.

Read the full article here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

