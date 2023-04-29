Home » The EU is asking us to cut our gas consumption again
Business

The EU is asking us to cut our gas consumption again

by admin
The EU is asking us to cut our gas consumption again

The agreement to cut gas consumption

The Energy Council of the European Union has reached a political agreement for a one-year extension of the voluntary target 15% reduction in fixed gas demand by the member states. The regulation maintains the possibility for the Council to activate a Union alert on the security of supply. In that case, the reduction in gas demand would become mandatory.

“The EU is not completely out of the energy crisis and Russia continues to use energy as a weapon. EU Member States must show solidarity and be prepared for the coming winter. The total consumption of EU natural gas decreased by 19.3% between August 2022 and January 2023. Reducing gas demand has allowed us to fill our deposits, keep prices low and secure more energy supplies. It’s important to keep working and stay resilient,” says Ebba Busch, Sweden’s minister for energy, business and industry, and current president of the union.

The new regulation sets a voluntary target for member states to reduce their natural gas consumption by 15% between 1 April 2023 and 31 March 2024, with respect to their consumption average in the period between 1 April 2017 and 31 March 2022. Member States can choose the measures with which they want to achieve the target. In addition, Member States have agreed on modified reporting rules. Member States will continue to report data on savings achieved, at least every two months, with the option to report earlier.

– photo from Agenziaphotogramma.it –

(ITALPRESS).

See also  Michael Burry and that worm in his head that pushed Mr 'Big Short' to sell everything, except one title. Here's which one

You may also like

Bavaria allows the import of non-approved antibiotic juices

Usa, the professor fired for the David shown...

Animals – Sculpture for euthanized walrus unveiled in...

Pensions, a big surprise for those over 65

Heating exchange: Geywitz with help against graduation according...

Brescia, steals children’s clothes for 400 euros by...

Labor market – the debate about the four-day...

Bed Bath & Beyond: Closing stores in the...

Basic child security: That’s why it will come

Gelo di Caltagirone on Generali’s budget is an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy