The EU is trying to relaunch cooperation with Latin America

A week ago the Summit between the European Union and CELAC (Economic Community of Latin American and Caribbean Countries) was held in Brussels. It was the first high-level appointment between the two regions since 2015, after the cancellation of the one scheduled in El Salvador in 2017, due to the growing intra- and inter-regional tensions regarding the political crisis in Venezuela. The changes that have taken place internationally – the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, but also the growing tensions between the US and China – aroused the urgency of renewing the bilateral political dialogue between the two organisations. The Summit concluded with a joint declaration of 41 points, signed by all 60 countries except Nicaragua, which clearly highlights the points of convergence (fighting climate change and energy transition, for example) but also the issues on which the two blocs diverge (some trade agreements and the Ukrainian question above all).

The war in Ukraine – a small victory for Europe

The conflict in Ukraine has prompted European countries to diversify their energy supplies, but also to seek international support in condemning Russia and joining in sanctions as well as arms shipments to Ukraine. While most Latin American countries recognized the invasion of a sovereign country as a violation of international law, none were in favor of joining the Western response, and some adopted a position of apparent neutrality (Brazil and Honduras), while others openly defended Russian positions (Venezuela and Nicaragua in particular).

The reasons vary from country to country: Lula’s Brazil aims to maintain a margin of maneuver to play a role of facilitator or even mediator in a still distant peace process; the ruling party in Honduras owes much to Putin’s Russia for support in the years following the coup against Manuel Zelaya, husband of current president Xiomara Castro; Venezuela has counted on trade relations with Russia to evade sanctions imposed by the United States in recent years, while Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua now owes his political survival to the Russian geopolitical shield, in the face of growing international isolation.

The Ukrainian issue risked derailing the signing of the joint declaration. European countries managed to extract from Latin American countries the reference to the war “against” Ukraine, and not simply “in” Ukraine. However, the implicit reference to the invasion came at the expense of an open condemnation of Russia, which is not mentioned in the document. Nonetheless, the references to war as well as territorial integrity can be considered a small European victory, even if the opposition of Nicaragua has ruined the desired unanimity, however leaving the Central American country more isolated than ever, even in its own region.

Points of agreement and the Latin American stakes to the references

The declaration highlights a strong common interest between the two blocks strengthen diplomatic collaboration in multilateral forumsacceleration to clean energy transition and the international cooperation to counter the effects of climate change. On the latter issue, Latin American countries have pushed to somehow acknowledge the historical responsibility of developed countries in terms of the emission of greenhouse gases that have accentuated it, urging them to achieve the goal of mobilizing 100 billion dollars to finance the adaptation of those in the developing world.

At the same time, probably at the insistence of Latin American countries, references to democracy and human rights remain generic, without any reference to the violent repression of protests that have taken place in the region in recent years, on all those in Nicaragua, Peru, Venezuela and Cuba, while the document reiterates on various occasions respect for “sovereignty” and the principle of non-intervention in domestic matters. Indeed, Cuba is being used to covertly condemn the unilateral sanctions policy of the United States. Also absent are the references to authoritarian tendencies in Central America, Venezuela instead finds space with a brief exhortation to the government and the opposition to resume a constructive dialogue in the negotiation process hosted by Mexico. The meeting on the sidelines of the Summit between the Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez and an opposition spokesman, Gerardo Blyde, accompanied by the presidents of Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and France, and by the High Representative Josep Borrell was symbolically important in renewing international support for a bogged down process that is crucial to ensure that the 2024 elections help the country overcome and not further deepen the political crisis.

Commerce: a harsh bath of reality

Another issue on which European countries would have hoped to make greater progress, and perhaps announce some agreements, is certainly that of trade. The European Union is in the process of updating the association agreements with Chile and Mexico, and relaunched talks with Mercosur (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay) to ratify the free trade agreement signed in 2019 after 20 years of negotiations. However, the countries of the bloc have expressed their concerns about the unilateral measures introduced by the EU in recent years by policies such as the Green New Deal, which undermine access to the benefits of the agreement. While for Mexico and Chile the parties highlight the hopeful progress made in recent months, the reference to Mercosur is limited to a merciless “take notes of the work in progress”. Nonetheless, the Summit was also an opportunity for the EU to promote its strategic partnership and investment initiative known as the Global Gateway which, according to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will bring 45 billion euros in public and private investment, especially in the renewable energy sector.

A starting point

The Brussels Summit certainly cannot be considered a success. The negotiations on the final declaration revealed the deep divisions existing between the two sides of the Atlantic Ocean. In particular, Latin American countries have confirmed that other areas of the world prefer to maintain much less involvement on the Ukrainian question than Europeans would hope for.

Overall, the two blocks managed to avert the worstthat the differences prevailed. Restarting a high-level political dialogue that has been frozen for 8 years is no small feat, and leaders of both sides should consider the results of the Summit as starting points for renewing a partnership that, ultimately, is crucial for both. For Europeans, Latin America is key to securing access to critical materials needed for the green transition, but also to defending a rules-based global order, and fighting illicit trafficking that affects both regions. For the CELAC countries, the European Union is the ideal third pole to avoid being crushed in the grip of geopolitical competition between the United States and China. It remains to be seen whether the two blocs will be able to turn stated intent into practical action in areas of common interest, and whether they will be able to develop technical dialogue mechanisms that allow for monitoring progress.

