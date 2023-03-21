From what emerges, yesterday, at the end of the technical-ministerial meeting, at Palazzo Chigi, between Foreign Affairs, Justice, the European Policies department, the Ministry of Economy and Finance and Enterprises and Made in Italy, the tight deadlines (it starts on 1 June ) and the narrow margins of negotiation have imposed a realistic vision. Bringing home a central office and a certain perimeter of expertise.

What will really make the difference, however, is not so much their quantity, but the value of the causes they will be able to originate and the “weight” of the decisions. Each country, however, will have to provide for the financial maintenance of the seat it hosts. If the court’s business is in full swing and profitable, not only will the patent court “pay for itself” but it will also generate attractive revenues. If not, it may not be “a deal”. Hard to tell now.

At this point, only the last endorsement is missing, that of the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

What is now certain is that, from 1 June, after years of preparatory work, the new European unitary patent and the new unified patent court will come to life, bringing about a revolution in the field of intellectual property. In fact, the new unitary patent will in fact make it possible to obtain, with a single centralized procedure, uniform and extensive patent protection in all the EU Member States that have joined the new system, without, therefore, the need to have to obtain validation in each country (with multiplied costs). A possibility that will join – for a transitional phase of a few years – the already existing national and European patent protection. Consequently, the new Unified Patent Court will make it possible, with a single case, to obtain an effective decision in all European countries, with the aim of making access to patent protection easier, less economically onerous and legally secure.