The European Commission today presented the “Green Deal Industrial Plan”, a Community plan to improve Europe’s competitiveness in the zero emissions sector and support the transition towards climate neutrality.

The plan aims to create a more favorable environment for boosting EU production capacity in net-zero technologies and products needed to achieve Europe’s ambitious climate goals.

The Green Deal Industrial Plan builds upon ongoing efforts under the European Green Deal and REPowerEU, the EU Commission’s plan to make Europe independent of Russian fossil fuels well before 2030.

The Green Deal Industrial Plan is based on four pillars:

• creation of a predictable and simplified regulatory environment;

• acceleration of access to finance;

• improvement of skills;

• free trade for building resilient supply chains.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, said: “We have a unique opportunity to pave the way with speed, ambition and determination to secure Europe’s industrial leadership in the rapidly growing sector of net-zero technologies. Europe is determined to lead the clean technology revolution. For our companies and our people it means transforming skills into quality jobs and innovation into mass production, thanks to a simpler and faster framework. Better access to finance will enable our core cleantech industries to grow rapidly.”