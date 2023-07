BRUSSELS. It was expected among the measures against food waste that the European Commission will present on Wednesday 5 July. But the EU delegated act that wanted to extend the life of foods with a retouching of the label on the minimum durability date (“Best before… Often good after…”), circulated in March, did not overcome the perplexities of the member countries.

The presentation has therefore been postponed to a later date and work in Brussels on an anti-waste label is continuing.

