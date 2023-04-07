When the EU looked for supporters for the economic sanctions against Russia last year, African states showed reluctance. This reluctance has caused some irritation in Europe. If you read this interview, which the taz business editor Leila van Rinsum conducted with the expert on (trade) relations between the EU and African countries, Boniface Mabanza, then the reluctance of African states is no longer so surprising.

The background to the interview is the revision of the so-called EPAs, which has been going on for a long time. These are special trade agreements between the EU and African countries, which on the one hand give African countries access to the EU internal market, but at the same time give African countries the opportunity to protect their own markets to a certain extent against exports from the EU, so that one’s own economy is not overtaken and destroyed by high-performance competition from the EU. The EU would like to eliminate these protective mechanisms with the revision.

From Boniface Mabanza’s point of view, the trade agreements usually do not lead to an improvement in the supply of their own population, since they are not geared to their specific needs and interests, but to those of the EU internal market. In addition, according to Mabanza, only a small part of the African countries’ economies benefit from these trade agreements, which are aligned with EU interests.

In this interview, Mabanza shows this with a whole series of concrete examples – including the example of climate-friendly energy production, in which the EU has an increased interest due to the energy transition. He therefore also demands that the EU should leave the African countries alone for a while so that they can develop their own economic structures that are geared to local needs. Mabanza literally:

“If the EU starts talking about its own interests and not about African interests, then there would be the transparency and honesty that is necessary to work on a balancing of interests. For the EU, it also means leaving the African countries alone so that they can set up their own structures.”

Irrespective of the question of whether or not to agree with Mabanza, in this interview he explains in an easily understandable way from an African perspective the problems and conflicts of interest at stake in the negotiations between the EU and African countries.