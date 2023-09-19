the EU shows solidarity but without a concrete plan for Lampedusa

The visit of the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen a Lampedusa, has certainly demonstrated the European Union’s political support for Italy. However, he explains Luca Barana in this podcast, the Commission’s 10-point plan presented in Lampedusa is not particularly innovative. In the background, they remain the agreements with Tunisia and with the other countries of origin which have not led to an increase in repatriations and a decrease in departures as hoped.

