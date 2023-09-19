Home » the EU shows solidarity but without a concrete plan for Lampedusa
Business

the EU shows solidarity but without a concrete plan for Lampedusa

by admin
the EU shows solidarity but without a concrete plan for Lampedusa

The visit of the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen a Lampedusa, has certainly demonstrated the European Union’s political support for Italy. However, he explains Luca Barana in this podcast, the Commission’s 10-point plan presented in Lampedusa is not particularly innovative. In the background, they remain the agreements with Tunisia and with the other countries of origin which have not led to an increase in repatriations and a decrease in departures as hoped.

Cover photo ANSA/CIRO FUSCO

See also  Schlein was councilor for the Climate Pact, explain what he (not) did

You may also like

Starbucks China Completes $220 Million Coffee Innovation Industrial...

That’s why Villeroy & Boch is now buying...

Remote Work: Director of American Airline Frontier Calls...

Financial Times, attack on Meloni: “Honeymoon over with...

Beijing’s Economy Makes Strong Recovery: Investment in High-tech...

DHDL deal collapsed: Glagau did not invest in...

Police Investigate Fraud and Scam Complaint in Toa...

Piazza Affari hit by sales (-1.07%), bankers resist

The Beijing Stock Exchange Welcomes Its First Listing...

Swiss fashion industry – Why online business doesn’t...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy