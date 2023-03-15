The green madness of Europe and the risks for the economy

In the end they managed to give the green house the shoulder. The European Parliament has approved the directive proposed by the European Commission for the energy efficiency of buildings. Now the whole dance of derogations will begin in Brussels, which is also the last hope to reduce the damage of the Italian brick. But the frame to the measure has been put. Like the attempt, not yet completely averted, to block the sale of petrol or diesel cars in 2035.

A decision that seemed to have been taken and that only the strenuous resistance of Italy, with the support of Poland and Bulgaria has allowed, for the moment, to be postponed. While in China green is just a word in the dictionary of foreign words, the Moe recently decided it will cut much of its business of the ecological transition. “Climate programs”, explained the British bank, will end up at the bottom of the list of priorities, replaced by other objectives, such as “financial stability, monetary policy and market protection”. Nothing different from what the Fed has already claimed.

Jerome Powell had bluntly said that “we are not and will not be climate policymakers”. Remembering how, in the end, what matters is “maximum employment and price stability”. And it is along this line that US President Joe Biden is ready to relight the drills in Alaska, to kick off a new oil and gas extraction plan, despite the anger of environmentalists. “America First”, said his predecessor Donald Trump, with an idea that, in this case, is not too far from that of Biden on the drills. For Europe and the ECB no. It’s the green craze that comes first. Even at the risk of suffocating the economy.