Home Business The EU suffocates with the hands of the green and Biden turns the drills back on
Business

The EU suffocates with the hands of the green and Biden turns the drills back on

by admin

The green madness of Europe and the risks for the economy

In the end they managed to give the green house the shoulder. The European Parliament has approved the directive proposed by the European Commission for the energy efficiency of buildings. Now the whole dance of derogations will begin in Brussels, which is also the last hope to reduce the damage of the Italian brick. But the frame to the measure has been put. Like the attempt, not yet completely averted, to block the sale of petrol or diesel cars in 2035.

A decision that seemed to have been taken and that only the strenuous resistance of Italy, with the support of Poland and Bulgaria has allowed, for the moment, to be postponed. While in China green is just a word in the dictionary of foreign words, the Moe recently decided it will cut much of its business of the ecological transition. “Climate programs”, explained the British bank, will end up at the bottom of the list of priorities, replaced by other objectives, such as “financial stability, monetary policy and market protection”. Nothing different from what the Fed has already claimed.

Jerome Powell had bluntly said that “we are not and will not be climate policymakers”. Remembering how, in the end, what matters is “maximum employment and price stability”. And it is along this line that US President Joe Biden is ready to relight the drills in Alaska, to kick off a new oil and gas extraction plan, despite the anger of environmentalists. “America First”, said his predecessor Donald Trump, with an idea that, in this case, is not too far from that of Biden on the drills. For Europe and the ECB no. It’s the green craze that comes first. Even at the risk of suffocating the economy.

See also  Orsero: Buy 80% of Blampin for 40 mln

You may also like

Guarantees drawn up long after 2005, the nullity...

Stock index futures mixed IC main contract rose...

Against power shortages – What the regulations mean...

Cutro, Gratteri also takes the field. Called to...

According to the DIW, the ECB can lower...

People’s Bank of China leaves 1-year MLF rates...

CCTV 315 will be held tonight Economic Daily...

Eastern Swiss train manufacturer – Stadler Rail suffers...

Ducati digitizes the supply chain thanks to the...

US warns Russia of escalation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy