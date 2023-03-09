BRUSSELS. The EU Commission presented today to the experts of the Member States a proposal for a revision of the rules on the expiry date of foods, with the addition on the label of the words “Often good beyond” in addition to “best before”. The modification is contained in the draft of the delegated act on which Brussels is working, of which theAnsa has seen.

The proposal of the European Union

According to the European Executive, the addition is appropriate to reduce food waste, because it allows “a better understanding of the expiry date”, influencing “the decision-making process of consumers regarding the opportunity to consume or eliminate a food”.

One Italian out of three understands expiration dates

According to a survey by Other consumption only one out of three Italians correctly understands the meaning of the dates written on foods and the difference between «expiry date» and «minimum conservation term». If a food is “use by” it must be consumed by that date. Delicate food, such as raw fish, should be considered expired after the date. While the «best before date» indicated with «best before» indicates until when a food product (such as pasta, flour, biscuits) retains its specific characteristics if adequate conservation is respected. But it is not harmful in the following days.

What can you eat after the indicated date

Foods that can generally be “best eaten by” are pasta and rice, which can last even months after the date on the package. Flour too, as long as it doesn’t have moths, butterflies and mold. Honey. Dry products like cookies and crackers. But also sauces, provided they are kept in cool places, and oil, if kept in the dark and cold. In general, therefore, pantry products last longer than their expiry date, they lose consistency at best.

What are the most perishable products

Refrigerated products are more perishable: these generally have an expiration date, which should be respected. For yoghurt and fresh milk you can go beyond one or two days, but with other foods such as raw fish, meat and fresh cheeses, however, you have to respect the dates because they risk being harmful to our body. The intervention on the expiry date was announced by Brussels in 2020, in the context of the Farm to Fork strategy («from the field to the table»).