The euro changes its look, the banknotes will have a new graphic

The European Central Bank (ECB) has launched a survey asking for the opinion of European citizens on the proposed themes for the next series of euro banknotes. From 10 July to 31 August 2023, anyone in the euro area can participate in a survey published on the ECB’s website. Furthermore, the ECB commissioned an independent research firm to pose the same survey questions to a representative sample of people in the euro area.

“There is a strong link between our single currency and our common European identity, and our new series of banknotes should highlight that,” said the president. Christine Lagarde – We want Europeans to identify themselves with the graphic design of the euro banknotes, and that is why they will have an active role in the selection of the new theme”.

The selection of the ECB

By 2024 the ECB will select the theme for the next generation of banknotes based on the results of the surveys. Afterwards a competition will be held for the drawings. European citizens will once again have the opportunity to express their preferences on the winning options. The ECB is expected to take a decision on the future design and timing of the production and entry into circulation of the new banknotes in 2026.

“We are working on a new series of high-tech banknotes, in order to prevent counterfeiting and reduce the environmental impact – he added Fabio Panetta, member of the executive committee – We are committed to preserving cash and ensuring that public money is always a payment option”. The first of the seven themes selected by the Governing Council of the ECB is “Birds: freedom, resilience, inspiration“; it is explained that birds know no borders and therefore are a symbol of freedom of movement, while their nests recall the desire to build places and societies in which to cultivate and protect the future. Follows “european culture“, as the rich cultural heritage and dynamism of Europe’s creative and cultural sectors strengthen European identity, creating a shared sense of belonging.

The new banknote designs

Also proposed “European values ​​mirrored in nature“, with the theme highlighting the role of European values ​​(human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, rule of law and human rights) as founding elements of Europe and linking them to respect for nature and the conservation of environment. Under the theme “The future belongs to you” include images that represent the bearers of the collective imagination, through which individuals will give shape and substance to their shared future.

The opinion is also asked on “Hands: together we build Europe“, as hands have forged Europe, its physical infrastructure, its artistic heritage and numerous other expressions of it, thus telling stories of work, age and relationships, of a human, historical and cultural heritage. The theme “Our Europe, us” evokes the freedom, values ​​and openness of European citizens. In the end, “Rivers: Europe’s waters of life” intends to represent the flow and flow of a dynamic continent in constant transformation. (Ticker)

