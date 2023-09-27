The Euro Hits Record High in Cuban Informal Market, Reaching 257 CUP

New Record as Euro Reaches 257 CUP in Cuban Informal Market

In a surprising turn of events, the euro soared to a new high in the Cuban informal market, reaching 257 CUP on Tuesday. This marks a significant increase from the previous week’s value of 255 CUP, setting a new record for the European currency in street-level trading on the island.

In contrast, the dollar and the Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) remained stable at 250 and 220 pesos respectively on September 26. The US currency had experienced a similar record figure of 250 CUP on September 19 but quickly lost its ground in the following days. However, the MLC has held steady at 220 pesos, making it the first to break the streak of instability among the three main reference currencies.

The Cuban peso in cash stands at 1.04 banked pesos. The current state of the Cuban informal market, known for its instability, significantly affects the lives of the Cuban people. The fluctuating exchange rates dictate exorbitant prices for basic necessities, causing financial hardships for many individuals and families.

Over the last 24 hours, the euro even reached purchase offers ranging from 255 pesos to 260 in sales, indicating a potential continuous upward trend in the coming days. On the other hand, the dollar recorded a median of 247 CUP for acquisition and 250 CUP for sale. The MLC was priced at 217 CUP for purchase and 220 CUP for sale.

The reference currencies in the Cuban black market experienced a continuous rise throughout July and most of August. However, at the end of August, the three currencies started to decline, highlighting the inherent instability of the informal currency market in Cuba.

Nevertheless, starting from the beginning of September, the dollar, euro, and MLC initiated a recovery process, signaling a potential stabilization of the trade market. The Observatory of Currencies and Finance of Cuba (OMFi) predicted this shift in their bulletin, “Signals of the Cuban exchange market,” published on August 31.

As the Cuban informal market remains unpredictable, it is crucial to monitor the fluctuations in exchange rates to anticipate any potential impact on the prices of essential goods.

