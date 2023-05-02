The European Bank is expected to continue to raise interest rates this week, and the agency predicts that the euro will soon rise to 1.1350 Provided by FX678

The European Bank is expected to continue to raise interest rates this week, and the agency predicts that the euro will soon rise to 1.1350



This week, inflation data from continental Europe and their implications for the ECB’s interest rate outlook will set the stage for the euro ahead of Wednesday’s Fed rate decision and Thursday’s ECB policy decision.

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said:“For the next ECB rate decision on May 4, the current data point to another rate hike.Now is not the time to stop raising interest rates, it will depend on economic data. But the analysis suggests that maintaining the deposit rate at the current level of 3% is inappropriate. “

Food prices in the euro zone are now very high, he said. But on the other hand, energy prices also fell faster than expected. Inflationary pressures remain in some sectors of the economy but are easing in others. Lane doesn’t think Europe is in the 1970s where inflation is actually sticky, but it could end up there. This is why it is important that the ECB raises interest rates to ensure inflation returns to 2% in time.

A potential hurdle for the euro is that German and Spanish inflation figures for March last week unexpectedly came in below expectations, while economists agree that Tuesday’s euro zone data may do little to support the single currency.

Economists on average expect European inflation to edge up to 7% in April from 6.9%, due on Tuesday, while the more important core rate is expected to edge down to 5.6% from 5.7%, an outcome that will weigh heavily on the ECB’s outlook. Policies have uncertain effects.

Goldman Sachs G10 FX strategist Michael Cahill wrote in a research note: “ECB commentary remains generally hawkish (especially relative to the Fed), with markets now pricing in more rate hikes from the ECB over the next six months. will significantly outpace the Fed.”

Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG and a recent buy on EURUSD, said: “ECB officials have signaled that the Eurozone bank lending survey to be released on Tuesday will be very important as it assesses the extent of the tightening in credit conditions. And dampen the need for further rate hikes.”

Hardman added: “We remain bullish on a stronger euro and maintain a long EUR/USD trade. We don’t expect the ECB’s latest policy to materially alter the support of higher yields for a stronger euro.”

Hardman reiterated his expectation that EUR/USD will hit 1.1350 soon.

EUR/USD daily chart

At 9:00 on May 2, Beijing time, EUR/USD was at 1.0977/78