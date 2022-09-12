European Central Bank “hawking”: dollar plummets, euro and European stocks counterattack across the board



Financial Associated Press, September 12 (Editor Niu Zhanlin) On Monday (September 12) during the European trading session, the market ushered in a huge shock. The US dollar index plummeted below 108, a new low since August 26, and fell by more than 1 in the day. %. Non-US currencies rose (except the yen), the euro surged nearly 1.5% against the dollar, and European stocks rose all the way.

Elsewhere, the pound touched 1.17 against the dollar for the first time since Aug. 30, up 0.98% on the day. The Australian dollar rose more than 0.50% against the US dollar on the day, and the New Zealand dollar rose 0.7% against the US dollar. The dollar was steady against the yen after Japanese government officials said they would take steps to prevent the yen from falling too far, but markets were skeptical.

The violent fluctuations in the foreign exchange market are mainly related to the “hawking” of the European Central Bank. On Sunday, local time, Joachim Nagel, president of the German central bank and member of the European Central Bank’s governing council, said in an interview with the media that if the current trend of consumer prices continues, the European Central Bank must take further clear measures to raise interest rates.

In addition, European Central Bank policymakers believe they will have to raise key interest rates to 2 percent or more to curb record inflation in the euro zone, sources said.

Jane Foley, head of foreign exchange strategy at Rabobank, pointed out: “At the moment, everyone is long on the dollar, and the European Central Bank’s sudden and aggressive monetary tightening comments over the weekend have led to severe market volatility.” The upcoming US inflation data may decline, also Pushing investors away from the safe-haven dollar, though the dollar’s decline may be short-lived.

Traders said Monday’s move was caught off-guard, triggered stop losses and exacerbated the euro’s rally, but markets will remain firmly bearish on the euro as the energy crisis continues to hurt the euro zone economy.

In terms of the stock market, Germany’s DAX index rose 1.68%, Italy’s FTSE MIB index both rose 1.9%, the European Stoxx 50 index rose 1.4%, and the UK’s FTSE 100 index rose 1.3%; the three major U.S. stock futures also edged higher.

In terms of commodities, Brent crude oil rose by 1.00% on the day, and is now at $93.17 per barrel; WTI crude oil rose by 1.00% on the day, and is now at $87.05 per barrel. Spot silver rose by 2.00% in the day and is now reported at $19.21 per ounce.