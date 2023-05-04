The European dream of Pope Francis on the Hungarian border

At the borders of Europe to watch the chaos that boils beyond them. fromHungarydove Pope francesco has gone on his second international trip after the one to Congo and South Sudan, one can better perceive the dangers that the Union is facing and the challenges to which it is subjected. It is the explanatory capacity of the suburbs, which highlight the shortcomings of the centre.

Hungarian walls

In Budapest, Bergoglio could not above all escape the issue of migrants. For the prime minister Viktor Orbán and the – vast – majority that supports it, made up of its Fidesz and the Christian Democratic People’s Party, the issue has always been as delicate as it is fundamental for articulating its ultra-nationalist and conservative rhetoric.

Second as reported by Amnesty International, during 2022 Hungary would have rejected over 157,000 migrants. A policy made possible by the rather restrictive legislation adopted by the governments presided over by Orbán: for example, in 2020, a law was approved which effectively prevents asylum seekers from countries that are not at war from crossing borders.

Before that, as known, the prime minister decided to address the 2015 migration crisis with the construction of a wall of more than 170 kilometers on the border with Serbiathe main passage of the Balkan route, later extended also to the one with Croatia.

Borders that unite and do not separate

The Ukrainian conflict, in this sense, has further extended the problem. Since the start of the Russian invasion in February last year, they have been on record almost four million border crossings between Hungary and Ukraine. And if many have simply passed through the country, more than 33,000 have applied for protection in Budapest which, until today, has kept its doors open to Ukrainian refugees. However, the exacerbation of the situation could also push Orbán to review his plans.

“It’s sad and it hurts to see closed doors”: Francis, during his homily in Kossuth Lajos square, did not go around the question. The frictions with the Budapest government on the migratory phenomenon are not new and are not surprising. Bergoglio, however, he also wanted to call on the European Union as a whole to take charge of the problemrediscovering one’s past, marked by the desire to unite the distant and to welcome diversity.

After all, Pope Francis, already in 2016, had issued his warning to those who want to build walls and keep the doors closed. “It’s not for Christians,” he said at the time, addressing the candidate and future US president, Donald Trump.

In search of peace

Furthermore, from the European periphery of Hungary, the war in Ukraine. The country, to the east, borders with Kyiv and, as mentioned, in the last year it has represented a safe haven for many refugees.

Precisely for this reason, for Pope Francis, the trip to Hungary could not fail to represent a pivotal moment in his quest for peace. Since the beginning of the conflict, Bergoglio has been trying to mend the rift by trying the diplomatic road with a front-line role for the Holy Seesometimes welcomed with enthusiasm – both by Ukraine and by Russia – and, conversely, often rejected by the parties involved.

Relaunching the message of peace precisely from Hungary, on the border with Ukraine and where the war and its consequences are very tangible, acquires even more significance. In fact, for Pope Francis, the dream of the founding fathers of Europe must be kept alive and relaunched in Budapest, namely that of end conflicts on the continent. In contrast, once again, ai Orbán’s hesitationshesitant in applying sanctions towards Moscow and lenient towards Beijing, above all for Chinese investments in the country through the new silk road project.

Vatican mediation?

Back from Budapest, Pope Francis hinted at a possible “peace mission”, unofficial but currently ongoing. Not new, to be honest: already in November last year, the secretary for Relations with States, Monsignor Richard Paul Gallagher, had stated during an interview that the Vatican was ready to take on a role of mediation between Kiev and Moscow.

To the mission feared by Francis, both the Ukrainian and Russian governments replied that they knew nothing. Of course, it is difficult to say how much this is true and how much it is not: even if it were, in fact, at least in the initial stages, any diplomatic process would not be promoted publicly.

The question therefore remains: how plausible is a Vatican mediation? At the moment it is difficult to talk about negotiations in general and, for this reason, it becomes even more complicated to imagine a role for the Holy See. Surely, on the part of the Petrine diplomacy, from the outset, there is maximum availability. In the footsteps of Pope Francis, doors will not be closed to anyone.