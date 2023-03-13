Home Business The European future of Georgia
The European future of Georgia

The European future of Georgia

Defense of civil rights against and European integration: the protests in Georgia against the law on the “influence of foreign agents” have led civil society to express themselves clearly on the future of the country. “The result is that for now civil society is winning because it forced the government to withdraw the law,” he explains Nona Mikhelidze, “the new generations have taken to the streets, completely out of Russia’s control. There is no scenario under which Georgia would return to the Russian sphere of influence.”

This podcast is taken from the broadcast “Spazio transnazionale” by Radio Radicale on 12 March 2023

