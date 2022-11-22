Home Business The European stock exchanges are confirmed to be more tonic than the States: will it last?
Business

The European stock exchanges are confirmed to be more tonic than the States: will it last?

by admin
The European stock exchanges are confirmed to be more tonic than the States: will it last?

ServiceMarket analysis

Dax and Ftse Mib close higher – Piazza Affari remains above the 50-week average

by Andrea Gennai

Dax and Ftse Mib close higher – Piazza Affari remains above the 50-week average

The European Stock Exchanges confirm the moment of grace by highlighting a greater relative strength compared to the States. In the last week, the Dax gained 1.4% and the Ftse Mib 0.9%. The Emerging Markets are also positive (+0.7%) driven by Hong Kong. On the other hand, the balance sheet is in the red for the US lists which leave 0.7% with the S&P 500 and 1.2% with the Nasdaq 100 on the ground. . The market will lend …

See also  Huatai Futures Precious Metals Daily 20220218: U.S. stocks generally fell, Comex gold broke through the thousand-nine mark- Sina.com

You may also like

Intesa Sanpaolo: 87 million one-off increase for employees...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, November 22nd. The European lists...

Piazza Affari is positive (+1%) with oil companies...

Chickens and ducks sing together!The white-feather meat duck...

New Abarth 500e, the complicated electric revolution of...

ͻ26.81%¡HJT鱬Чҵґ – OFweek̫ܹ

Positive stock markets awaiting the Fed and ECB...

ASIA COMM HOLD (00104) released its interim results...

Containers, terminal traffic and revenues are growing in...

Wall Street uncertain. The comment: ‘markets like Pavlov’....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy